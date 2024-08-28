Leeds United are "in the mix" to sign West Ham striker Danny Ings after he was made surplus to requirements, according to Darren Witcoop.

After a summer transfer window that has seen star attackers Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter leave the club for Premier League football at West Ham and Brighton respectively, manager Daniel Farke is desperate to bolster his options ahead of the August 30th deadline.

Striker options Mateo Joseph, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford are yet to find the back of the net this season and a new number nine could be someone brought in before the window closes.

Leeds 'In The Mix' for Danny Ings

Striker is free to leave West Ham this summer

One option for a potentially deadline-busting deal is Hammers striker Ings, who has become surplus to requirements at the London Stadium this season after scoring just three Premier League goals since joining in a £15m deal from Aston Villa in January 2023.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has already signed Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme as well as Summerville in attack, and with Michail Antonio starting both Premier League games so far this season in the number nine position there is no space for Ings in the squad.

And while speaking on talkSPORT, journalist Darren Witcoop has admitted that Leeds and former club Burnley are "in the mix" for a deal for the 31-year-old, who has previously been described as a "phenomenal finisher".

“There’s a lot of interest in Danny Ings. I think this one will come down to money, as it often does. Danny Ings wants to play and isn’t in the picture at West Ham in the long term. “He’d be a good signing for clubs in the Championship. Looking at teams who have money to spend, you cannot look past Burnley and Leeds in the hunt for his signature. Leeds are in the mix for Ings.”

The former Southampton and Liverpool striker is entering the final year of his contract in east London, and reports have suggested that they could even consider terminating his contract early before the deadline on Friday to save on his £125,000 per-week wages.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the striker could leave the club in a "last-minute" deal and it seems like Leeds could be the ones to make a late swoop to take him to Elland Road.

Ings' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 20 Starts 3 Minutes Played 404 Goals 1 Shots Per 90 2.67 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29

Leeds Pushing to Sign Gustavo Hamer

Player open to Elland Road move

Daniel Farke is also pushing to make additions to the midfield before the deadline, and the 49ers are looking to close a deal for Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer.

In a major boost to the club's wish to seal a deal for him, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Hamer would be open to a move to Leeds this summer should the clubs find an agreement.

The Blades want at least £15million to let him leave, having spent that much to sign him from Coventry a year ago. Leeds have had a bid worth £13million rejected already, but they are said to be edging closer to an agreement ahead of the Friday night deadline.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored.