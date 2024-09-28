Leeds United suffered a significant injury blow on Saturday afternoon, despite their 3-0 victory against Coventry City after captain Ethan Ampadu was forced off injured in the first-half.

It’s been a strong start to the 2024/25 season for Daniel Farke’s side with four wins from their opening seven games. They currently sit fifth in the standings, and still in the play-off places with 14 points so far, but fans have criticised the manager for some lacklustre attacking performances up to this point.

On Saturday afternoon, goals from Wilfried Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle helped the Whites secure a crucial victory at Elland Road. After the heartbreak of losing out in the play-off final last term, promotion will be the goal for Leeds this season.

Leeds United Suffer Injury Blow

Ethan Ampadu was forced off after a collision

Late in the first half, when the home side were already ahead by one goal, skipper Ethan Ampadu was forced off through injury. He went into a tackle, and despite trying to play on after receiving treatment, he was eventually substituted for Japan international Ao Tanaka.

The loss of Ampadu was described as ‘bad news’ by the BBC, with the Wales international considered a hugely influential member of the squad. The 24-year-old is a leader, and has started all seven of Leeds’ league fixtures so far this season. Last term, the defensive midfielder scored two goals and registered two assists across all competitions, and he’s become an integral figure since his move from Chelsea in 2023, playing more minutes than anyone else since his arrival.

“Not good for Leeds this. Skipper Ethan Ampadu makes a 50-50 tackle and wins the ball but comes off the worse for it. The Wales international gets some treatment and gets out there to try and give it a go but he's not right. Concern for Leeds at half-time after club captain Ethan Ampadu went off with what looked like a knee injury. It happened in a shuddering 50-50 challenge where the ball was sandwiched between two boots and there was nowhere for the impact to go but up his leg. They’ll hope it’s not those dreaded three letters, ACL."

Leeds United Injury Latest

Ampadu joins a growing injury list

Prior to Saturday’s fixture against Coventry, Leeds United’s injury list consisted of Max Wober, Manor Solomon and Daniel James. Wober is out with a knee injury, while Solomon and James are both nursing hamstring problems.

However, there has been more positive news about three players who were initially doubts ahead of the weekend. Farke had to make late calls on Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford, but all were passed fit to make the squad on Saturday.

Leeds United Championship stats 2024/25 Stat: Games played 7 Wins 4 Draws 2 Defeats 1 Goal difference 8 Points 14

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Firpo and Bamford had missed training during the week, and the former was able to start against Coventry. However, the latter was an unused substitute. Struijk also missed some of training, but was fit to start at centre back alongside Joe Rodon.

The trio’s availability was a significant boost for Farke’s side as they initially faced the prospect of contesting Saturday's fixture without six of their first team players. Depending on the severity of Ampadu’s knock, it also means he’d be joining a reduced injury list, which is crucial at such a busy point in the season.

All stats courtesy of EFL.com (correct as of 28/09/24).