Leeds United have been dealt a hammer blow, with the club confirming that Ilia Gurev is out for several months and will undergo surgery on his right knee after sustaining an injury during Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

Gruev went down clutching his knee and in need of treatment in the first half of the encounter with the Canaries at Carrow Road. The midfielder attempted to come back on and continue playing, but soon had to be replaced by Joe Rothwell, after signalling to Daniel Farke's coaching staff that he could no longer push through the pain barrier.

Initial fears over the severity of the issue have been confirmed, with the injury described as 'significant' and as damage to the meniscus, which will require 'an extended period of rehabilitation'. This comes after Farke's captain, Ethan Ampadu, sustained a setback last week and was subsequently ruled out until at least 2025 with a knee problem.

Gruev Out for Months

The midfielder had become a key part of Farke's side

Arriving from Werder Bremen last summer for €6.5 million, Gruev was recruited by Farke and tasked with forming part of a midfield that could lead Leeds to an immediate return to the top flight. Making 29 Championship appearances, starting 20, the Bulgarian was an important, but not crucial, part of the West Yorkshire side, as they ultimately failed to secure promotion after narrowly losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

With Farke often favouring Ampadu and Glen Kamara in the middle of the park last season, Gruev's status in the squad has grown this campaign, starting all eight Championship games for the Whites so far. Thus, news that the 24-year-old has suffered a serious injury will be a huge concern to the German manager, who has already lost his captain and midfield ever-present Ampadu to a long-term injury.

With Farke already ruling Gruev out for Friday night's trip to Sunderland, Leeds fans' worst fears were spelled out after the club released a statement confirming the extent of the Bulgaria international's setback:

"Leeds United midfielder and Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev sustained an injury to his right knee during the club’s Sky Bet Championship draw with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday, which saw him withdrawn in the 20th minute. Further assessment revealed Ilia has sustained a significant injury to his meniscus and will undergo surgery in the coming days which will require an extended period of rehabilitation. Everyone at Leeds United sends their best wishes to Ilia and we wish him a speedy recovery."

In his own article for the Yorkshire Evening Post, journalist Graham Smyth revealed that "the YEP understands Gruev is looking at months out of action, rather than weeks."

Gruev's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Pass Accuracy 90% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.37 Tackles Per 90 2.39 Interceptions Per 90 1.37

Leeds Without Five Players for Trip to Sunderland

Ampadu and Gruev not the only ones missing

As Leeds look to continue their largely positive start to the new season when they travel to the north-east to take on fellow promotion chasers Sunderland tonight, Farke will have a depleted squad to pick from. Ampadu and Gruev are now confirmed long-term absentees, while Daniel James, Manor Solomon and Max Wober are all expected to miss the visit to the Stadium of Light.

James was ruled out for a few weeks in mid-September, in what has turned out to be a more serious injury, while Solomon has managed just two appearances so far this season, as he continues to suffer from fitness issues. Meanwhile, Wober has been 'slightly injured' with a knee problem for some time now.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 04/10/2024