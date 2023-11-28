Highlights Leeds United, along with Burnley and Leicester City, intend to pursue legal action against Everton for £300m after the Toffees were found guilty of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The Whites, managed by Daniel Farke, are now playing in the Championship following their relegation from the top flight during the 2022/23 season.

Leeds could look to bolster their squad during the 2024 winter transfer window and have been linked with an U21 international courted by some of the Premier League's top clubs.

Leeds United intend to pursue legal action against Everton following the latter's recent punishment for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an inside view from Elland Road.

The Whites are playing in the Championship for the 2023/24 season after being relegated from the top flight on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

Head coach Daniel Farke is tasked with securing Leeds’ immediate return to the Premier League in their first season in the Championship since 2020 when they secured the second-tier title. The Yorkshire giants have improved from their early-season form and are in contention for an automatic promotion spot heading into the winter months of the season.

Leeds planning to proceed with legal action

On 17th November, Everton were found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. As a result, the team received a ten-point deduction, a significant blow to their chances of surviving in the top flight. The punishment is the heaviest handed out to a club for breaking financial rules and could have further ramifications for the Toffees.

According to the MailOnline, Burnley, Leeds, and Leicester City plan to sue Everton for £300m because they missed out on the Premier League revenue they could have earned by achieving top-flight survival. During the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, Everton remained in the Premier League by the skin of their teeth, surviving at the expense of the aforementioned three over two campaigns. Meanwhile, Southampton and Nottingham Forest also have potential claims against Everton, having missed out on further revenue at the expense of the Merseyside outfit.

On 23rd November, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds’ desire to take legal action against Everton was ‘understandable’, given that it cost them millions of pounds and their Premier League status. However, Everton have confirmed their intention to appeal the case, believing the punishment to be ‘wholly disproportionate.’

Ben Jacobs on Leeds’ stance on Everton

Jacobs reveals that Leeds, alongside Burnley and Leicester, intend to proceed with their legal action against Everton “to the tune of £300m.” The Whites argue that the Toffees gained an unfair benefit and retained their Premier League status at the Elland Road outfit’s expense. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a complicated subplot of the main Everton case, whereby five clubs, including Leeds, have stated that they wish to take collective action against Everton to the tune of £300m. Now the ruling has come out, even though we have to be respectful of Everton’s appeal, those clubs effectively have to decide whether they wish to proceed. “The feeling at the moment is that Leeds, Burnley and Leicester, from the five clubs, intend to proceed with collective action for compensation. It's unclear yet whether Southampton and Nottingham Forest will join as well. Effectively, they argue that Everton gained benefit, keeping them in the Premier League. We know that Leeds went down along with Leicester and Burnley, the other clubs that are intent on proceeding, and it spills over into more than one season because Everton staying up in one season was at the expense of Burnley. Then they're still in the Premier League, and then they stay up again last season, and it's at the expense of Leicester. And obviously, Leeds went down as well.”

Leeds transfer news

Despite legal action taking centre stage in the media and behind the scenes, Leeds must focus on maintaining their impressive form in the Championship and earning their Premier League promotion. The Whites could target the 2024 winter transfer window as an opportunity to improve Farke’s squad and enhance their chances of a return to the top flight.

According to 90min, Leeds are one of several clubs interested in signing St. Patrick’s Athletic full-back Sam Curtis. The teenager made his senior debut for the League of Ireland outfit at 15 in 2021 and has become a key player for the side over the last two seasons.

Curtis is also a regular for the Republic of Ireland U21 side, having made seven appearances for the international youth outfit. However, Leeds face stern competition for the defender’s signature, with Premier League and Championship clubs interested in his services. Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the 17-year-old, as have Hull City, Middlesbrough, Celtic, and Leeds.

Leeds hope to close the gap on the Championship’s top two, Leicester and Ipswich Town when they welcome Swansea City to Elland Road on 29th November in their final game of the month. The Whites begin December by hosting Middlesbrough on the 2nd before travelling to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers on the 9th.