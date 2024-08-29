Leeds United are reportedly "on the verge" of completing a transfer worth around £2.5 million plus add-ons for Swiss full-back, Isaac Schmidt, as per Patrick Berger.

Daniel Farke is keen on bolstering the back-line and has marked the full-back positions as an area of development, following an exodus of first-team quality this summer. Newly-signed Jayden Bogle papered over some of the cracks for a short while, but the squad depth still remains weak in the wide defensive areas with just the former Sheffield United man, Junior Firpo and Sam Byram as the only senior natural options.

Leeds United 'On the Verge' of Signing Isaac Schmidt

Farke looks to strengthen in defense

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Berger revealed that an agreement was imminent between Leeds and St. Gallen for the transfer of Schmidt.

Schmidt has been plying his trade in Switzerland's football pyramid for six senior seasons now, initially featuring for Lausanne before switching to St. Gallen in 2021. He has made over 100 senior appearances for the Swiss outfit, including four in the UEFA Conference League - his first form of outing in a European setting.

Isaac Schmidt's 2023/24 Super League Stats Games 34 Goals 2 Crosses per 90 0.38 Tackles won per 90 1.88 Interceptions per 90 1.70

While a natural left-back, Schmidt has also featured on the right flank occasionally, and such versatility will likely be one of the key points of interest to Leeds.

The West Yorkshire outfit are set to beat German outlet, Werder Bremen, to Schmidt's signature, and as long as all goes to plan, the player could fly into the country as early as tomorrow.

Leeds Eyeing Late Swoop for West Ham Outcast Danny Ings

The Englishman would be a fantastic coup

As the transfer window ticks into its final moments, the Whites will be hoping for a standout transfer to fuel some optimism ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, after a plethora of first-team exits massively risked puncturing their hopes of promotion back to the top-flight.

West Ham forward, Danny Ings has fallen out of favor under Julen Lopetegui, with a strike force of Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug eating into any minutes Ings may have been subject to. After Southampton walked away from a potential transfer, the Hammers even contemplated releasing the forward, to clear room for another incoming.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Ings has netted 71 goals and notched a further 21 assists in 226 career outings in the Premier League.

According to Darren Witcoop, Leeds are reportedly "in the mix" for Ings, and could make a late move for the former international. With an exceptional goal-scoring record, the 32-year-old could bring vital experience to the squad, but his £125,000 per week wage is likely to be a crucial stumbling block.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com and Transfermarkt.com