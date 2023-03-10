Leeds United wide man Jack Harrison’s form has “not really been acceptable” in recent weeks at Elland Road, journalist Conor McGilligan has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is part of Javi Gracia’s side aiming to avoid relegation come the end of the season.

Leeds news – Jack Harrison

Harrison has endured an eventful campaign thus far, with speculation off the pitch dominating the headlines, perhaps taking his eyes off the ball in terms of his performances.

Having seen a Newcastle United bid of £33.5m rejected for his services last summer (Leeds demanded £40m), the winger looked set to sign for Leicester City towards the end of the January transfer window before a deal collapsed in the closing stages.

It then semed that Harrison was then on the verge of extending his contract at Elland Road, but fresh news of this has not transpired since the beginning of February.

And McGilligan, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, believes Harrison “has gone missing” recently at a detriment to the Whites' survival chances.

What has McGilligan said about Leeds and Harrison?

McGilligan told GIVEMESPORT: “He's been shoved out wide, which I think is a completely different way of seeing the game in the Premier League. That’s where he played for Marcelo Bielsa, so I think it's just about him adapting.

“But he's a senior player now, and you need to rely on senior players in games like this. Unfortunately, like Patrick Bamford, he's been going missing. For me, it's not really acceptable.

“He's a 26-year-old guy who is one of the senior players and now has a lot of kids around him who need to look up to him. I think you need to step up to the plate a little bit.”

How has Harrison performed this season?

Harrison could be regarded as a crucial player in the Leeds side but has been disappointing this season, having hit the back of the net just once whilst providing five assists across 23 Premier League appearances.

Concerningly, the Stoke-on-Trent-born star has produced only two assists and zero goals since the top-flight’s return to action following the break for the World Cup.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.67 for his displays in the Premier League this term ranks him as the squad’s joint sixth-best-performing player, indicating that whilst he hasn’t been a liability, he certainly hasn’t set the world alight.

With Leeds sitting outside the relegation zone on goal difference, it has now come to a point where Gracia needs his senior stars in the vein of Harrison and Bamford to step up, ahead of a huge clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.