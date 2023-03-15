Leeds United winger Jack Harrison could be “on the radar” of several clubs in the summer as the Elland Road outfit look to secure Premier League survival, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia’s side currently sit inside the relegation zone with 12 games of the season remaining.

Leeds transfer news – Jack Harrison

Harrison has been the subject of multiple bids across the summer and winter transfer markets this season, with Newcastle United and Leicester City making offers to sign the winger.

The former were willing to part with £33.5m to secure the 26-year-old’s services, but the Whites’ valuation of £40m was deemed too much for the Magpies to pursue the deal.

Meanwhile, as per Football Insider, Harrison is reportedly in advanced talks to sign an extension to his current contract at Elland Road, which expires in the summer of 2024 at the time of writing.

But Jones believes that Leeds will “have no choice” but to sell the former England U21 international if they suffer relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Harrison?

When speaking about Harrison’s future, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm sure he will be on the radar of clubs again in the summer. I expect him to be one of the names that will be linked around.

“Again, it depends on how this season ends at Leeds on what happens with his future.

“I don't think in an ideal world, they would be letting him go, but if they get relegated they're going to have no choice.”

How has Harrison performed for Leeds this season?

Though Harrison - who has previously been described as “magnificent” by Sky Sports pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink after his showing in the side’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea in August - has not hit his best form during the current campaign, it could be argued that Leeds would be much worse off without the services of their talismanic winger.

The Stoke-on-Trent-born star has hit the back of the net three times whilst providing nine assists across 28 appearances this season, indicating that he has been a steady but not consistent source of goals.

However, an underwhelming WhoScored rating of 6.69 for his displays in the Premier League would indicate that this has been a below-par campaign for the former Manchester City product, though he still ranks as the sixth-best-performing player in Gracia’s squad.

And there is no doubt that the 5 foot 9 winger is willing to put in the hard yards for his side, as shown by the fact he ranks in the top 15% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for tackles per 90 minutes (1.91) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Despite talk of a new contract, Harrison’s future at Elland Road remains unclear, but Leeds know that only Premier League survival can prevent his departure in the summer.