Leeds United are keeping alternative managerial “options in mind” in the event of either Premier League survival or relegation at Elland Road, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia is tasked with retaining the Whites’ top-flight status until the end of the season.

Leeds manager news – Javi Gracia

Leeds have been thrown into crisis following their last two home results, which saw the club heavily beaten 5-1 and 6-1 by Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively.

The Whites face the prospect of relegation to the Championship, but there have been no suggestions that Gracia is under any pressure, having replaced Jesse Marsch in the Elland Road hot seat in February.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 52-year-old will be focused on keeping the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, but has admitted that the club’s requirement to pay £24.5m to RB Leipzig after their failure to sign Jean-Kevin Augustin is a “sore one to take.”

And Jacobs believes that Gracia knew the flexible type of contract he was walking into when agreeing to take the reins at the club.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds have other options in mind and are keeping everything open at this stage.

“They're open to attracting a name they want if they get a blank slate in the Premier League.

“If they go down, they’re similarly open to changing their manager to give them the best possible chance of coming back up.

“I don't think Gracia’s future has been significantly altered by the last two results, even though Leeds have been soundly beaten.

“It's more a case of he knew what he was walking into, which was a flexible kind of contract that gave Leeds a lot of control based on the different permutations.

“Those permutations are not only defined by Leeds’ current ownership and majority owners but also the 49ers Enterprises aspect in the backdrop.

“If they come in, they will also have their own opinion and say how they want to go forwards.”

What next for Leeds?

For now, Premier League survival remains top of the priority list before the end of the season, with Leeds set to assess their managerial situation at the campaign’s conclusion.

Fixtures against Leicester, City, Bournemouth and West Ham United could make or break the Whites’ chances of remaining in the top flight.

Gracia must ensure that his playing squad’s complete focus is on the task at hand on the pitch rather than events occurring in the boardroom behind-the-scenes at Elland Road.

Only at the end of the season will the Spaniard know whether his long-term future lies with Leeds or elsewhere.