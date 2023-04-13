Leeds United boss Javi Gracia will be 'really hurt' by the Whites' heavy defeat at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 52-year-old has been charged with keeping the Yorkshire club in the Premier League and is on a short-term deal until the end of this campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds United latest news - Javi Gracia

Last weekend, Crystal Palace inflicted a humbling 5-1 defeat on Gracia's Leeds United side at Elland Road, scoring four second-half goals to seal the three points, as per BBC Sport.

Patrick Bamford had actually put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute; however, strikes from Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze, Odsonne Edouard and a brace from Jordan Ayew silenced the home crowd in the end.

Spanish coach Gracia defended his players in the aftermath of the thrashing, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post, stating post-match: "I don't need to lose one game or to win one game to know more about my players. I know them very well. I believe in them, I trust them and, this situation, we are going to do it together. We will lose together and we prepare as best as possible for the next game together.

Next up, Leeds United face Liverpool on Monday night at home, where they will attempt to bounce back from their woes last Sunday.

What has Dean Jones said about Javi Gracia?

Journalist Jones thinks Gracia will be disappointed about the result against Crystal Palace; however, he reckons that the Spaniard will now be solely focusing on the next game to try and rectify the bruising defeat.

Jones told GMS: "He'll be really hurt about it on a personal level because the game didn't reflect it being a 5-1 and up until that point, he'd shown some really promising signs of progressing this team. You don't want to read too much into the result, but ultimately now it's really about bouncing back."

Can Javi Gracia save Leeds United from relegation from the Premier League?

Before the collapse against Crystal Palace, Gracia had actually overseen an upturn in fortunes for Leeds United in the Premier League and he has won three times and drawn once in his seven matches in charge, as per Sky Sports.

The Whites occupy 16th place in the league standings with just eight fixtures left to play, sitting two points clear of Nottingham Forest, who are in 18th position.

Despite their defeat at the weekend, Gracia has given Leeds United fans cause for optimism so far in the main and will be hopeful that the result against Roy Hodgson's men is nothing more than a bump in the road on their way to escaping relegation.