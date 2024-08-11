Highlights Leeds makes a £15m offer for Rak-Sakyi, likely to be rejected by Crystal Palace.

Leeds United have made a £15m offer to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Yorkshire club did appear to be targeting Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe this summer, but Leeds are set to face competition with Marseille to secure his signature. Attention has now turned to Crystal Palace star Rak-Sakyi, despite the young winger having plenty of interest from clubs in England.

Leeds Submit £15m Offer for Rak-Sakyi

It's set to be rejected

Journalist Nixon has claimed that Leeds have made a 'stunning' £15m move to sign Rak-Sakyi on a permanent deal this summer, but the Eagles are set to turn down their offer to send him on loan to Sheffield United. Leeds were keen on signing Rowe from Norwich City, but Marseille have entered the race.

As it stands, Crystal Palace are hoping to keep Rak-Sakyi for the long term, so a loan departure appears to be most likely. Rak-Sakyi, who has been hailed by former Charlton boss Dean Holden as 'phenomenal', is also a target for Hull City, according to Nixon.