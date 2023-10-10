Highlights Leeds United won't care about Joel Piroe's lack of involvement in games as long as he keeps scoring at Elland Road.

The Dutchman signed for Daniel Farke's side for a reported £12m from Swansea City during the summer transfer window.

Piroe bagged in the Whites' 2-1 victory over Bristol City last weekend.

Leeds United won’t care about Joel Piroe’s involvement in games as long as he keeps scoring for the Elland Road outfit, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the attacker’s importance to the side.

Daniel Farke hopes to guide the Whites to a return to the Premier League this term.

Leeds news – Joel Piroe

Having endured relegation from the Premier League last season, Leeds needed to utilise the summer transfer window to give them a fighting chance of promotion from the Championship. The Whites waited until late in the market to conduct most of their business but signed several proven players in English football’s second-tier and top European leagues. Leeds made their first signing by welcoming Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu to Elland Road for a reported £7m fee plus add-ons.

The Whites also acquired the services of Newcastle United backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow in anticipation of Illan Meslier’s sale. However, the Frenchman remained in Yorkshire following the 1st September’s transfer window closure, meaning the former Magpies stopper remains a second-choice option. Farke’s side also utilised the loan market, welcoming Tottenham Hotspur duo Joe Rodon and Djed Spence to the club for the season, whilst Jaidon Anthony arrived from AFC Bournemouth temporarily, with Luis Sinisterra going the other way.

Despite further impressive additions of Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, the signing of Piroe represented Leeds’ marquee move in the market. The striker signed from Swansea City for a reported £12m after registering 46 goals and eight assists in 96 appearances across two full seasons for the Welsh outfit.

Last month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Piroe may have to change his style to adapt to Championship sides who will operate with a low block to prevent the Whites from creating chances. However, it hasn’t been a bad start for the Dutchman, who has seamlessly adapted to plying his trade for one of the favourites for promotion this term.

Piroe hit the back of the net on his debut at Ipswich Town in a 4-3 victory at Portman Road before adding four more to his tally in recent weeks, including one in last weekend’s 2-1 success over Bristol City. The 24-year-old has two weeks to rest up during the season’s second international break as the Whites aim to close in on the automatic promotion places.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Ilia Gruev (Werder Bremen) Undisclosed Glenn Kamara (Rangers) Undisclosed Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

Piroe’s goals will be ‘vital’ for Leeds in their race for promotion – Dean Jones

Jones suggests that Piroe has an instinct for finding the back of the net, and his goals could be crucial for Leeds’ chances of automatic promotion. The journalist claims having a “reliable source of goals” is crucial in the second tier. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think anyone will care how much he's involved in the game if he keeps fronting up with big goals. He's got a good record already since coming in. He seems to have an instinct for finding the net. That will be vital for a team that's going for promotion. Leeds have managed to push himself up into fifth, and we know from years gone by that having that reliable goal source counts for so much in the Championship and can push you so far.”

Leeds transfer news - £15,000 per-week Piroe understudy urged to seek a loan move

Whilst Piroe’s signing has benefited the team, some members of the Leeds squad could be frustrated by his arrival. Joe Gelhardt has seen his game time has been limited by the Dutchman’s signing, having made just five Championship appearances this term. Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Alan Hutton has urged the £15,000 per-week earner to assess his options ahead of the January transfer market.

“I think all players in that situation search for game time. That is all you want. You want to play football on a Saturday. That is why you train hard and go through pre-season. He will be no different. He burst into that squad, and we really thought he was going to hit the ground running. It was a little bit difficult for him, but he always showed up when given an opportunity.”

What next for Leeds and Piroe?

Piroe now has two weeks to rest ahead of Leeds’ return to action, as Farke faces a return to his former club Norwich City, where he won the Championship title twice as head coach.

The Whites then travel to Stoke City for a midweek second-tier clash on 25th October before welcoming Huddersfield Town to Elland Road in a Yorkshire derby to close the month on 28th.

Read More: Ranking Leeds United's five best academy prospects at Elland Road