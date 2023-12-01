Highlights Leeds United signing Joel Piroe's criticism hasn't been fair at all, following his £16m arrival at Elland Road in the summer of 2023.

The Whites centre-forward has been tasked with providing the goals to fire Daniel Farke's side to the Premier League ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Leeds could look to sell one of their regulars from the 2022/23 season, as we edge towards the 2024 winter transfer window.

Leeds United signing Joel Piroe is still getting acclimatised following his summer arrival from Swansea City, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal verdict on the Elland Road outfit’s happiness with the centre-forward.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with securing The Whites’ immediate return to the Premier League after they were relegated from the top flight on the final day of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds have returned to the Championship for the first time since 2020 and have made a positive start to life in the second tier despite some initial early season struggles. The signing of Piroe was made to give Farke’s side a cutting edge in the final third, given their struggles during the previous campaign.

Piroe’s start to life at Leeds

Following relegation, Leeds had to be active in the transfer market to account for significant departures during the off-season. At the end of the transfer market, no less than nine fresh faces arrived during the summer of 2023, following 16 exits, whether permanent, on loan, or a free transfer.

Leeds’ first summer signing was Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who arrived in a deal that could eventually reach £10m. The Whites would eventually bolster their squad significantly with the additions of Rangers’ Glen Kamara and Werder Bremen’s Ilia Gruev in the middle of the park.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow arrived from Newcastle United to provide cover and competition for Illan Meslier. Djed Spence and Joe Rodon signed season-long loans from Tottenham Hotspur to boost Farke’s defensive options. Sam Byram re-joined the Elland Road outfit on a free transfer following his Norwich City exit, and Jaidon Anthony swapped places with Luis Sinisterra on loan, with the Colombian international joining AFC Bournemouth until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, it was Leeds’ signing of Swansea striker Piroe, whose arrival could eventually cost the club £16m, which proved the marquee capture of the 2023 summer transfer window. The 24-year-old scored 20 goals and registered two assists across 45 appearances for the Welsh outfit during the 2022/23 season and arrived with great expectations of firing the Yorkshire outfit back to the Premier League.

In October, Piroe had been criticised by some sections of the Leeds faithful for ‘dropping too deep’ in Farke’s system. Still, the Dutchman has managed seven goals and one assist in his 15 Championship appearances for Leeds before Middlesbrough’s visit to Elland Road on 2nd December. Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT on 10th October that ‘no one will care’ about Piroe’s lack of involvement in games as long as he keeps scoring for Farke’s side.

Joel Piroe - Championship (01-12-23) Stats Appearances 106 Goals 48 Assists 9 Yellow cards 11 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Ben Jacobs on Piroe

Jacobs believes that Leeds are happy with the signing of Piroe, given his personality, age and profile. The journalist thinks that accusations of the striker being anonymous aren’t fair and that his output is okay. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Leeds are happy with the signing of Piroe, that's for sure. He came with a great personality, and he’s the right age and the right profile. At the same time, he’s versatile. I don't think we can say Piroe is entirely anonymous for Leeds; I don't think that's fair at all. “He's indeed come off the back, in 2022/2023, of a 20-goal season for Swansea. He's also played 15 Championship games for Leeds and has scored seven goals. So, the output is okay. I think it's just a case of getting him acclimatised to Farke and his way of playing because he will only become more effective as the season progresses.”

Leeds transfer news

With the winter market closing in, Leeds must prepare for the window accordingly, with incomings and outgoings likely. According to Foot Mercato, Real Betis are interested in signing left-back Junior Firpo in the new year. The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself in Farke’s side over Byram during the 2023/24 season and could seek a return to his former home.

Meanwhile, the German head coach praised Leeds’ transfer consultant Nick Hammond for his ‘brilliant’ work at Elland Road. The Whites expect a quiet winter window but are prepared for various outcomes, with the main task at hand being securing their place in the Premier League ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Leeds’ upcoming fixtures

Following the visit of Middlesbrough on 2nd December, Leeds will travel to Blackburn Rovers on the 9th, seeking a victory at Ewood Park that will further close the gap on Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spots in the Championship.

The Whites host Sunderland on 12th December before Coventry City arrive at Elland Road that weekend, on the 16th. A titanic automatic promotion clash with Ipswich awaits on 23rd December before Leeds close 2023 out with trips to Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion.