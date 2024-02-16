Highlights Joel Piroe has had to remain patient at Leeds United, often spending time on the bench despite being their marquee signing.

Piroe was given a last-minute opportunity to start when Patrick Bamford suffered an injury issue, and he scored against his former club Swansea City.

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Piroe will use being out of the team as motivation to prove himself and get back into the starting lineup.

Leeds United striker Joel Piroe arrived at Elland Road during the summer transfer window and was considered their marquee signing, but he's had to remain patient, often spending time on the bench. Journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that he will use it as motivation after an inconsistent start.

Leeds secured the signature of Piroe in the summer for a fee of around £10m from Swansea City as the Yorkshire club hoped to build a side capable of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. With Patrick Bamford struggling for form over the last few years, Daniel Farke and his recruitment team identified the Dutch striker as the ideal target.

However, Piroe hasn't played as regularly as he might have hoped, especially in recent weeks. It's difficult for the 24-year-old to demand more minutes in the side, considering the Whites are in red-hot form and in the top two of the Championship.

Piroe handed last-minute lifeline

Against Swansea earlier in the week, Piroe's former club, Farke opted to hand another start to Bamford, who scored in the previous game against Rotherham. However, there may have been some confusion when Piroe was seen lining up to play from the beginning. Farke later revealed that Bamford suffered an injury issue prior to the match, handing Piroe an opportunity to stake his claim...

"Ten, 15 minutes before kick-off it was clear Patrick had some problems. It's not really clear if it's a muscle problem, ligaments, it happened during the warm-up. It's really difficult to tell. His first reaction was it's not too bad but we couldn't say if it was muscular, or if he over-stretched his knee and it was something with a ligament."

Joel Piroe vs Patrick Bamford - 2023/2024 stats Stats Piroe Bamford Appearances 23 (5) 6 (16) Goals 11 4 Assists 1 1 Shots Per Game 2.2 1.5 Minutes 1985 719 Match rating 6.82 6.42 Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 14/12/2024

Although Piroe has been given a reasonable amount of chances this season, over the last few months Bamford has often been selected ahead of him. Considering the fee the Yorkshire outfit paid for him, it might have been a bit of a surprise that he's not a guaranteed starter. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT back in December that Piroe was still getting acclimatised to playing under Farke and that some criticism aimed at the striker was slightly unfair.

Piroe found the back of the net against his former club after finding out he would be starting just a few minutes before kick-off, and he will be hoping that his goal gives him a good chance of keeping his place.

Related Leeds 'have got something special up their sleeve' with Wilfried Gnonto Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto has been dubbed the best player in the Championship at Elland Road.

Dean Jones - Piroe will use it as motivation

Jones has suggested that Piroe will use being out of the team as motivation to better himself. The journalist adds that Leeds are in a good position as it stands, even with Piroe in and out of the side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"We've seen a lot of situations at Leeds where players aren't guaranteed of their place, and Piroe is the latest example of somebody that's in that situation. I think he will use it as motivation to get back into the team, to be honest, and you've got to prove that you're worthy of it. He was the big signing in the summer and you'd have thought that as a result of that, he would have been nailed on to be in the team week after week. But it's not the case, and so far, things are serving Leeds pretty well given that they're still in that race for promotion."

Joe Rodon signed on loan to Leeds from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window. The Welsh international has played a key role under Farke this campaign, and there's a good chance the Whites will be hoping to tie him down on a permanent deal when his temporary contract expires in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Rodon would be interested in extending his stay at Elland Road, but on one condition. The former Swansea defender will only sign on a permanent deal if Leeds gain promotion back to England's top flight, as he wants to be plying his trade in one of the best leagues in the world. Spurs are looking for around £10m-£15m to allow him to depart.