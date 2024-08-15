Leeds United could make a move for Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe in the coming weeks, with their sale of star midfielder Georginio Rutter to Brighton set to go through - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Whites' potential move for the winger 'could be one to watch'.

Rowe had his breakthrough season for Norwich last time out, , scoring 12 goals in 32 Championship games as the Canaries reached the play-off semi-finals against Leeds themselves. It's expected to be another year of accountability for the 21-year-old this season, but that could be elsewhere - with Marseille registering their interest. However, Jacobs states that with Rutter's money set to come in, Leeds could make a late swoop to add quality to their wide areas.

Jonathan Rowe Could Make Leeds Move

The winger was one of the Championship's best wingers

Rowe has been linked with moves across England throughout the summer with West Ham United reportedly being keen on his services earlier in the year, but any deal to the Premier League has not taken hold and with Marseille registering their interest, it has seen other clubs in the top-flight change their focus.

Jonathan Rowe's Championship statistics - Norwich City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 12th Goals 12 3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 =4th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 6th Match rating 6.85 3rd

Leeds have been linked throughout the summer, but with the club seemingly unable to spend all of their Crysencio Summerville money, the impending sale of Rutter could finally give them the funds needed to secure a move for the Norwich star.

Jacobs: Leeds' Jonathan Rowe Move 'One to Watch'

The Norwich winger is on the Yorkshire club's radar

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Leeds could join the race for Rowe's signature with Marseille so far failing to agree a deal - with Rowe on their shortlist to replace Rutter should the Frenchman complete his move to Brighton. He said:

"Leeds United would still like Jonathan Rowe. He's a priority name. We know it's Marseille that have been the club bidding, but Leeds could enter that race because Marseille haven't agreed a deal. "Norwich want in excess of £10million and maybe with add-ons now even closer to £15million, and it might be that a [Georginio] Rutter departure allows Leeds to make a competitive bid, so that could be one to watch. "Rowe prefers Marseille, again with European football and playing in a big-five league rather than going from Norwich to a Championship club - but Marseille haven't agreed a deal, so Leeds might be able to do something there."

Georginio Rutter Sale is Bittersweet for Leeds

The Frenchman will bring a big fee but it shows regression

Leeds are showcasing exactly what the downfalls are of missing out on promotion in your first season back in the Championship with the sales of Summerville, Archie Gray and Rutter. Three of their best players last season in a 90-point season were always likely to leave and with Glen Kamara, Marc Roca, Robin Koch and homegrown youngster Charlie Cresswell all departing, the incomings of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell as their only first-team players is nowhere near enough the incomings needed to mount a title-winning bid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Georginio Rutter failed to score any goals in his 11 outings for Leeds in the Premier League.

Rutter will be sorely missed at Elland Road with his incredible tally of 16 assists and six goals in 46 Championship games last season, alongside his goal against Norwich in last season's play-off semi-final second leg, and Brighton are picking up a superb player who is evidently too good for the second-tier at the age of just 22.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-08-24.