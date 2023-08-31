Leeds United have Genk star Joseph Paintsil on their transfer shortlist, as Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton suggests the likelihood of the club moving for the winger before tomorrow’s window deadline at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke hopes to bolster his squad, aiming to secure the club’s immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Joseph Paintsil

Leeds have endured a busy few weeks at Elland Road, with their transfer business heating up as the end of the window draws ever closer. Last week’s signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe could be the first of several attacking additions this summer as the Whites look to add another winger to Farke’s squad.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds would love to sign Paintsil, who would cost close to £10m. However, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Burnley are attempting a last-minute move for the Ghana international after it was reported a move to Elland Road and Southampton had fallen through.

Scott Coyne of the Belgian Football Podcast is a fan of the winger, saying (via LeedsLive): “He's so direct, has a low centre of gravity and good pace. Paintsil is such a strong offensive asset. He has been outstanding for Genk to be honest, his basic output numbers are sensational with 17 goals in 36 apps last season with 34 assists!”

Joseph Paintsil - 2022/23 Stats Appearances 39 Goals 18 Assists 14 Yellow cards 11 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Thornton said about Leeds and Paintsil?

Thornton claims that Paintsil, once dubbed "unplayable", is on Leeds’ shortlist and could move to sign the winger if they lose the services of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra before Friday’s deadline.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “He's one that they've been looking at, and a lot of discussions have gone on, but the situation is complicated because they don't know who they will lose. I would expect Gnonto to stay, but who knows? If somebody came in with a huge bid between now and the window closing, they’d have to consider it and the same with Sinisterra. So, I think they’ve got to have plans in place, with a plan A and plan B.

“Paintsil is one they’ve tried to get in, but I think he's more a case of ‘Let's see what happens now.’ Because if they lose Sinisterra, they might need to replace him before the window closes. So, I don’t think they can leave it until two hours before the transfer window closes before they start looking at options. They've got options, and he's certainly one of them. But, again, the difficulty has been in trying to get him out of his club and into the Championship.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

The remaining hours of the transfer window promise to be fascinating at Elland Road, with multiple arrivals expected in the coming hours. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will have a medical at Leeds today ahead of a move rumoured to be worth around £5m.

Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg claims that Werder Bremen and Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev is travelling to Yorkshire to undergo a medical and sign a contract at Elland Road for a fee worth €6m (£5m). Therefore, Farke will feel his side has been strengthened significantly in the coming hours and hopes to see further additions by tomorrow.