Leeds United’s move for Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has hit a “complicated” stage, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides GIVEMESPORT with the latest on “whispers” coming out of Elland Road.

Daniel Farke hopes to bolster his Whites squad before the end of the summer transfer window this Friday.

Leeds transfer news – Joseph Paintsil

Having made just five signings this summer, Leeds hope to build on their squad before this week’s transfer window deadline, as the Whites aim for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants finally got their first win of the Championship campaign last weekend, securing an impressive 4-3 victory at then table-toppers Ipswich Town. New signing Joel Piroe, who arrived from Swansea City last week, got his name on the scoresheet on debut, indicating that Leeds’ have already hit the target with one of their acquisitions in the summer transfer market.

The club are exploring a move for Paintsil from Genk, but a move hangs in the balance at the time of writing. According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds’ move for Paintsil is at a standstill despite the club’s efforts to push the deal forward in the next 24 hours. Painstil remains in Europe with no agreement in place to sign the 25-year-old. The same report says that Leeds are willing to part with £10m for the eight-cap Ghana international. However, financial disagreements with the Belgian club over bonuses have halted the transfer.

According to journalist Ibrahim Sannie Daara, Southampton have opened talks to sign Paintsil, which would come as a massive blow to Leeds. The Saints have offered “favourable” terms for the player as talks continue.

Joseph Paintsil - 2022/23 Stats Appearances 39 Goals 18 Assists 14 Yellow cards 11 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Crook said about Leeds and Paintsil?

Crook says that whispers suggest a move to Leeds could have broken down, with Southampton back in the driving seat to sign Paintsil.

The talkSPORT reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “The Paintsil one seems to be a bit complicated at this stage. Whispers are coming out that maybe it's fallen down with Leeds and that Southampton, who tried to sign him earlier in the summer, could be back in. I'm trying to get that confirmed. But I think there's a possibility that he doesn't end up at Elland Road after all.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Paintsil is not the only name Leeds are struggling to get over the line in the remaining days of the transfer window. The same report in The Athletic has claimed that a move for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri is also at a standstill. Leeds had negotiated a £5m fee with the Bundesliga giants, but a transfer was dependent on the 26-year-old’s willingness to swap the German top-flight for the Championship. The midfielder returned home yesterday without undergoing a medical or indicating if he would accept the Whites’ proposal.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claims that Leeds have approached Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur over loan deals for Luke Thomas and Djed Spence, respectively. Farke is keen to bolster his full-back options despite keeping Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo at Elland Road following relegation from the Premier League last season.