Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo has had “some difficulties” at Elland Road in the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sam Allardyce is looking to his squad to stand up as the Whites look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Leeds news – Junior Firpo

Firpo was criticised for his display in Leeds’ 2-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend after the full-back was comfortably beaten by Riyad Mahrez for both of the Sky Blues’ goals.

Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth gave the 26-year-old a rating of 4/10 for his performance at the Etihad Stadium, saying: “Unable to lay a glove on Mahrez for both goals. Improved in the second half and got forward to knock the ball down for Rodrigo.”

The £60,000 per-week earner will hope that his below-par showing did not cost Leeds vital points in the race for Premier League survival.

But Jones has cut Firpo some slack and has acknowledged that he was facing the best attack in English football.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Firpo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “It wasn’t an ideal performance from Firpo, but I think he's had some difficulties in the Premier League.

“But also, he won't come up against Mahrez most weeks. So that's one thing you have to consider. He was testing himself against the best and smartest attack in English football too.

“It’s not easy, especially when you're trying to implement ideas that a new manager has just brought in and has been trying to get into your head for the past two days.

“It wasn't a good performance. I can't defend the fact that Mahrez kept being allowed inside. But for the player himself, it's a reason to bounce back.”

What next for Leeds and Firpo?

Even if Leeds are to secure their Premier League status for next season in the remaining weeks of the campaign, it feels unlikely that the left-back is part of the club’s long-term plans.

Before Saturday’s meeting with Newcastle United, Firpo had played in just 40% of Premier League minutes this term, bagging a singular goal and assist across his 17 top-flight appearances.

Overall, the Dominican Republic-born star hasn’t represented good value for the roughly £13m Leeds shelved out to Barcelona to bring him to Elland Road in the summer of 2021.

Therefore, in the event of survival or relegation, the Whites may seek to identify an alternative left-back option and cut their ties with the former Real Betis man.