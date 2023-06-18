Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo won't be "particularly missed" should he depart Elland Road this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are considering the future of several players after their relegation from the Premier League this season.

Leeds transfer news – Junior Firpo

According to sources in Spain, Real Betis are interested in re-signing Firpo this summer, having sold the left-back to Barcelona in 2019 before his eventual move to Elland Road.

The Whites secured the 26-year-old’s signature for a fee close to £13m before the 2021/22 campaign got underway after former sporting director Victor Orta had been keen to bring the talent to Yorkshire.

However, things haven’t worked out for Firpo, who has been part of a Leeds side that narrowly avoided relegation last season before succumbing to the drop on the final day this term.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the £60,000 per-week earner has had “some difficulties” adapting to the Premier League, hinting that his time in English football could soon be up.

And the journalist believes Firpo's signing "just missed the target" ahead of a likely departure this summer.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Firpo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think he will be particularly missed. He's a signing that just missed the target. When he first signed, I thought it was a good addition to the squad.

“Sometimes, even if you pick a player with the right profile and all the traits that could do well, it just doesn't work out. I think that's the way it's been for Firpo so far. It’s not a disaster, but also not great.”

How has Firpo performed during his time at Leeds?

It’s not been the easiest of rides in England for Firpo, who only played in 40% of available Premier League minutes this season under the management of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

The Dominican Republic-born star has made 43 appearances in a Whites shirt, bagging one goal and registering three assists in that time as the club return to the second tier after a three-year absence.

Last year, The Daily Mirror’s David Anderson labelled Firpo a “liability” in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, having been unable to provide any of the qualities you would expect of somebody who has arrived from Barcelona.

Therefore, Leeds and Firpo could mutually agree to part ways this summer as the full-back looks to rediscover his best form away from Elland Road.