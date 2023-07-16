Leeds United have made recruiting a new left-back “an area of priority” with several key players linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke hopes to secure the Whites’ immediate return to the Premier League by achieving promotion this term.

Leeds transfer news – Junior Firpo

According to LeedsLive, Junior Firpo has expressed his desire for a new challenge following his return to pre-season, having missed Leeds’ pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo this week.

The 26-year-old has travelled with Farke’s squad as the Whites prepare for their first campaign in the Championship for three years but is yet to play any minutes in their warm-up fixtures.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed last month that Firpo would leave Leeds this summer, with several European sides keen on securing his services during the transfer window.

However, a move is yet to materialise, and the left-back is still part of Farke’s squad, with less than a month until the Championship season gets underway.

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey indicate that Marseille have pulled out of the race for Firpo’s signature, opening the door for Galatasaray to make a move, with the giants submitting a loan offer with the option to buy at the end of the switch.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Firpo won’t be missed at Elland Road, with his £13m signing missing the target.

And the transfer insider now believes the defender, once dubbed a “liability” by journalist Juan Arango, will be on his way out of Leeds with the “wheels in motion” in place for him to depart.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Firpo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Left-back is an area of priority, and you can see why.

“Firpo should have been a good signing, but it's not worked out. He needs to find a new club and move on from this moment, which I think will start happening relatively soon. They're trying to put the wheels in motion and finding Firpo new clubs to join.

“So, I think the left-back situation does need sorting at Leeds. It’s been a problem.”

What could happen at Leeds this summer?

Following their relegation, a mass exodus could be expected from Elland Road as Leeds prepare for life back in the Championship.

Rodrigo Moreno has already left the club, signing for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan, with the striker leaving the Whites after bagging 28 goals in all competitions for the Yorkshire giants.

Meanwhile, right-back Rasmus Kristensen has made the temporary switch to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma, just one year after the Denmark international arrived at Elland Road.

In positive news, Max Wober has expressed his desire to play for Leeds in the second tier, hinting that the Whites may have a chance of keeping several of their key players as they aim to immediately return to the Premier League.

Therefore, Farke hopes to see the pieces put in place as Leeds prepare for their Championship opener against Cardiff City next month.