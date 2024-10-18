Leeds United are long-term admirers of former Rangers winger Ryan Kent, whose contract was terminated at Turkish giants Fenerbahce this week, The Sun has claimed.

The 27-year-old’s unexpected availability on a free transfer could soon ignite a scramble for his services, and Leeds are reportedly expected to be among those interested.

Kent saw his deal in Istanbul cut short just 16 months after departing Rangers and signing a four-year contract with Fenerbahce in July 2023. The Liverpool academy graduate struggled to find his place in Jose Mourinho’s tactics this season, making just one appearance in the Champions League qualifiers against Swiss side Lugano.

Reports have since claimed that Mourinho was left unhappy with Kent’s refusal to leave the club this summer – it was claimed that the Englishman had rebuffed offers from Scotland, England, and Saudi Arabia.

Leeds have been consistently linked with a move for 'completely unplayable' Kent over the last couple of years. In 2020, reports claimed that the Elland Road outfit were willing to splash out £14million for the former England U20 international, while there were reports this past summer that Daniel Farke's side had tabled a bid for him.

Ryan Kent Admired by Leeds

Available on a free transfer

Kent, who has been praised as ‘sensational’ by Jurgen Klopp, made a total of 19 appearances during his 16 months at Fenerbahce, the majority of which came during last season's Conference League campaign.

In his short spell in Turkey, the Englishman managed just three goal contributions, a significant shift from his time at Rangers, where he was a regular goalscorer and assist-maker during his time at Ibrox.

In 218 appearances for the Scottish giants, Kent netted 33 times and registered 56 assists, helping Rangers lift the Premiership title back in 2021.

Ryan Kent Fenerbahce Stats (2023-24) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 804

It remains to be seen if Leeds are willing to bolster their winger options with the 27-year-old’s arrival, as they already have several options in wide areas, including Daniel James, Willy Gnonto, and summer signings Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

The Whites have been no strangers to goals in this Championship campaign so far, netting 15 in their opening nine matches, the joint-third-best result in the division.

Stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/10/2024.