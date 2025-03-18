Leeds United are among the sides showing an interest in signing Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, but they will need to gain promotion to the Premier League to stand a chance of securing his signature, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Kelleher has struggled to break into the starting XI at Liverpool regularly, and it's no surprise considering he's behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order. Liverpool have also agreed a deal for the summer transfer window to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, so regular game time will be

When given the opportunity for Liverpool, Kelleher has proven himself to be more than capable of playing in the Premier League. The Republic of Ireland international was even trusted between the sticks against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

Leeds Want to Sign Kelleher This Summer

They will need to gain promotion

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Leeds are among the sides who have taken a look at Kelleher due to the uncertainty around current goalkeeper Illan Meslier. It's understood that Kelleher has no interest in dropping down to the Championship in search of regular football, so Leeds must gain promotion to the Premier League if they are to stand a chance in the race to secure his signature.

Kelleher, who has been described as "world-class" by Virgil Van Dijk, could cost in the region of £25m due to significant interest in him as we head towards the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old is at a stage in his career where he wants to be a number one, which will heavily influence his decision regarding his next club.

A host of other clubs are also showing an interest in signing Kelleher, which could make it difficult for Leeds to compete. If Daniel Farke's side are promoted to the Premier League and able to offer Kelleher the number one shirt, then it could be a different story.

There's a strong chance that Kelleher becomes third-choice goalkeeper at Anfield next season, so a move in the summer transfer window feels more likely than ever.

