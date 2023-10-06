Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has seen behind-the-scenes discussions with Joe Rodon pay off.

The central defender joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

But the early stages of his Whites career were blighted by a red card during a goalless draw with Hull City last month.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has managed to 'galvanise' Joe Rodon after journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT of what was said during key behind-the-scenes discussions between the pair at Elland Road.

Rodon was among the fresh faces to head to Yorkshire during the summer transfer window as the Whites set their sights on an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds latest news - Joe Rodon

Farke has revealed that Rodon's application on the training pitch has improved, according to Leeds Live, after he challenged the central defender to improve his performances at Thorp Arch.

The report suggests the German tactician held discussions with the summer signing, who arrived on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, after being left frustrated by some displays during the early stages of his Whites career.

Rodon was recalled to the starting line-up for Leeds' midweek win over Queens Park Rangers, having served a suspension after being sent off during a goalless stalemate with Hull City last month and left on the bench against Southampton last weekend.

The Wales international's dismissal against the Tigers - which Farke insisted was harsh - threatened to derail his Whites career, but he has shown that he will not allow the setback to define him by helping his side keep a clean sheet when QPR headed to Elland Road earlier this week.

Rodon, who joined Tottenham in a deal worth up to £15million from Swansea City three years ago, will be looking to build on his return to action when Bristol City visit Yorkshire on Saturday.

Farke used 'heavier touch' to get best out of Rodon - Ben Jacobs

Jacobs understands that Farke held behind-the-scenes discussions with Rodon after feeling his sending off at Hull could result in a lack of discipline hindering his Leeds career.

The respected journalist is aware that the Whites' head coach has galvanised the 25-year-old after refusing to hold back during his assessment of the loanee's opening weeks at the club.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"He obviously came into the side this season and lacked a little bit of discipline. He's been sent off already this season and I think that Rodon needed a bit of a kick to look at himself in the mirror and regain a little bit of focus and discipline. I think that Daniel Farke wasn't afraid to be frank with the player and tell him that. "From what I'm told, Rodon has responded tremendously with his focus, application and discipline, and he showcased that for Leeds in their last victory. That's another example of Daniel Farke managing a player and realising that a slightly heavier touch was needed to galvanise Rodon. "Now I think we're seeing a player that feels that he can stay in that side, lead within that side and keep a bit of a cooler head."

Rodon crucial in Leeds' fight for promotion

Rodon is among the lowest earners at Leeds thanks to pocketing just shy of £10,000-per-week, according to Capology, but there is no doubt that he has a crucial role to play as the Whites aim to break out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

The centre-back, who made 22 appearances during a loan spell with French side Rennes last term, was drafted in as Farke looked to replace several defenders who reacted to the Yorkshire outfit's relegation by jumping ship in the transfer window.

Robin Koch, Maximilian Wober and Rasmus Kristensen were among the names to leave Leeds on loan for the entirety of the campaign as close to £30million was pocketed thanks to outgoings ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Rodon, who will make his 60th Championship appearance if he features against Bristol City this weekend, has already shown that he will play a key role in attempting to keep opponents at bay this season.

How Joe Rodon ranks vs Leeds teammates in the Championship this season Aerials won 1st Interceptions =1st Blocks =1st Clearances 2nd Pass completion percentage 3rd All statistics according to WhoScored

Leeds teen linked with Premier League move

Archie Gray could make a quickfire return to the Premier League as, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace have been mulling over whether to lodge a bid for the central midfielder.

The report suggests the south Londoners have been looking to discover whether it will be possible to tempt the teenager away from Leeds, where he has less than two years remaining on his £1,000-per-week contract, when the January window opens for business.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gray should resist the temptation to head back into the top flight at the first opportunity as remaining with the Whites, where promotion appears to be a serious possibility, may be beneficial for his career.

It is clear that the England under-17 international has made an impression on Farke as he has been a regular starter during the early stages of the Championship campaign.

Gray has broken into the first-team picture having gone into the season still waiting to make his senior debut for Leeds, so it has certainly been a memorable couple of months as he looks to continue his development and build experience.