Highlights Leeds United youngster Archie Gray has broken into the first-team picture following relegation into the Championship.

The central midfielder's performances have resulted in him being handed a call-up to the England under-19 squad during the current international break.

Gray has also been the subject of interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace ahead of the January transfer window.

Leeds United star Archie Gray is 'worth being excited about' after journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT what the future holds for the Elland Road teenager.

Although relegation from the Premier League resulted in the Whites losing their top flight status and new head coach Daniel Farke seeing a host of big-names move onto pastures new as they recouped more than £26million in departures, dropping into the Championship has resulted in Gray being handed opportunities to make his mark in the first-team.

Latest news

Gray's impressive start to the campaign has been resulted in him being called up to the England under-19 international side, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, with him being in the running to feature against Wales and Austria in European Championship qualifiers.

The report suggests the central midfielder, who will enter the final 18 months of his £1,000-per-week Leeds contract at the turn of the year, could be handed the opportunity to build on making his debut at the level against Montenegro earlier this week after being forced to pull out of the squad last month due to a minor fitness concern.

Gray's inclusion came after he has already been capped for the Three Lions' under-15, under-16 and under-17 outfits, while he has made his mark during 13 outings for the Whites since the season got underway in August.

Former Leeds defender Leigh Bromby described the Yorkshire side's academy graduate as 'outstanding' when he played in the unfamiliar position of right-back during last weekend's 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Gray's performances have caught the attention of Premier League side Crystal Palace, with the south Londoners mulling over the possibility of attempting to lure him away from his boyhood club when the transfer window reopens.

But respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 17-year-old would be better off remaining at Elland Road as he will remain a key part of Farke's project, while a quickfire return to the top flight is a possibility in a Leeds shirt this term thanks to promotion.

Leeds United's top five for average number of tackles per Championship appearance this season Luke Ayling 2.7 Ethan Ampadu 2.3 Sam Byram 1.9 Jamie Shackleton 1.7 Archie Gray 1.5 All statistics according to WhoScored

Jones understands that former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was an admirer of Gray and, having been offered regular game time under Farke's tutelage, the starlet has already shown he has an exciting future ahead of him.

The reputable journalist believes the youngster, who went into the current campaign still searching for his senior debut, possesses the quality to play a pivotal role for the Whites in the years to come.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is so young, but he has been in view for a while now. I remember hearing that Jesse Marsch was really impressed by him when he was at the club. "At a team like Leeds, it's really important to have breakout stars. But if those players also align with your history, all the better. "He is someone that is worth being excited about. Even when he's not necessarily playing in his favourite position, he is showing a really good mindset and impressing the fanbase. He seems to have all the tools to make himself a key part of what will be in the coming seasons for Leeds."

Read more: Ranking Leeds United's five best academy prospects at Elland Road

£25m star expected to return if Leeds are promoted

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Brenden Aaronson is keen to prove his worth in the Premier League and, as a result, is expected to be welcomed back into the fold if Farke guides Leeds out of the Championship at the first time of asking.

The United States international had a relegation release clause put into his contract when he joined the Whites last year, according to The Athletic, and it allowed Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin to pounce during the summer window.

Aaronson headed to the German capital on a season-long loan, where he is currently competing in the Champions League group stage, and there is an option to make the switch permanent.

The creative midfielder opted to join Union Berlin despite Fulham being willing to hand him another opportunity to shine in the Premier League by looking to take him on loan, with the opportunity to be involved in Europe's elite club competition being too good to turn down.

Leeds forked out £25million when they signed Aaronson from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg, which allowed him to seal a reunion with then-Whites chief Marsch last summer, but his performances were not enough to keep the club in the top flight.

The 22-year-old only found the back of the net once, which came during the convincing win over Chelsea during the opening month of the 2022/23 season, and provided a further three assists for his teammates over the course of 40 appearances.