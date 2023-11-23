Highlights Leeds United are among the clubs looking to sue Everton after they breached financial fair play rules and received a 10-point deduction.

The Whites have decided to take action after the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

Leeds could play a pivotal role in plunging Everton into administration if they succeed in securing a major windfall.

Leeds United are confident they have 'got a case' as they look to take legal action against Everton, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why the Elland Road hierarchy are seething over the situation.

Although the Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, having conceded the most goals in the division, Sean Dyche led Everton to safety thanks to a narrow victory over Bournemouth on the final day.

But Leeds, who are hoping that boss Daniel Farke will add to the two Championship titles he won while at the Norwich City helm as they go in search of restoring their top flight status, have set their sights on making the Toffees pay for breaching guidelines.

Leeds among clubs aiming to sue Everton

Leeds have joined Burnley and Leicester City in confirming that they are intending to sue Everton for a total of £300million after the Merseyside outfit were found guilty of breaching financial fair play rules, according to MailOnline.

The report suggests that senior figures from the trio of clubs held discussions to reaffirm their plans to take legal action against the Toffees, who were handed a Premier League record-breaking 10-point deduction last week, having initially formulated a ploy over the summer.

An independent commission ruled that Everton should be penalised after they recorded a loss of £124.5million, which exceeded the threshold of £105million, but the club have already confirmed an appeal will be made due to believing the punishment was 'wholly disproportionate'.

What the Premier League's bottom five looks like after Everton's points deduction Club Points 16. Bournemouth 9 17. Luton Town 6 18. Sheffield United 5 19. Everton 4 20. Burnley 4 All statistics according to the Premier League

It is understood that Everton are at risk of being plunged into administration if Leeds, Burnley and Leicester are successful in suing them for a combined £300million, which would result in a further nine-point deduction coming their way.

But respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it could be a stain on the Whites' season if their push for an immediate return to the top flight is overshadowed by them being involved in a high-profile legal battle.

When asked for his views on the situation during his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' trip to Rotherham United on Friday, Farke refused to comment on whether taking action against Everton was the right stance.

Jones understands why Leeds' legal team feel they should look to secure a major windfall following confirmation that Everton breached spending rules and have been punished with a considerable points deduction.

The reputable journalist believes the Yorkshire giants are within their rights to argue that they would have remained in the top flight if they had gone along the same path as the Toffees by parting with more cash than within their limits.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Leeds will argue they could have gone and overspent by £20million and stayed in the Premier League, but they didn't because that's not what you're allowed to do. There's the morality of it, and then there are the legalities of it as well. "I think that the two things are very separate, in terms of the way the football club will be run, and you can understand why the people that deal with the legal side of Leeds feel that they've got a case here."

Gray linked with Elland Road exit

Liverpool have joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in battling it out to lure Archie Gray away from Leeds, according to TEAMtalk, while Newcastle United and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his progress after enjoying a breakthrough campaign.

The report suggests Everton and Crystal Palace have previously been running the rule over the teenager, who has made 17 appearances this term, but the Whites are desperate to fend off suitors and attempting to bolster their hopes of keeping their academy graduate on board by opening fresh contract negotiations.

Gray is due to enter the final 18 months of his £1,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year, which has resulted in a host of clubs viewing January as the ideal time to test Leeds' resolve as they will appreciate that his value will go down as he nears the end of the agreement.

In a major boost for Farke, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the midfielder is keen to make the grade with his boyhood club instead of agitating for a move, but he warned that a switch may be on the cards if a quickfire return to the Premier League is not secured.

Gray has become a key member of the German tactician's plans despite still waiting to make his first-ever top flight appearance after being an unused substitute on 12 occasions.