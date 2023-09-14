Highlights Journalist Ben Jacobs suggests that Leeds United may sign a free agent if the right opportunity arises due to the low risk and cost-effective nature of a free signing.

Leeds had a busy transfer window but struggled to retain key players and allowed several players to leave, including Tyler Adams and Rodrigo Moreno.

Head coach Daniel Farke hopes that a recent absentee can return for this weekend's trip to Millwall.

Leeds United could make an addition to their squad at Elland Road if a “free agent becomes available”, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an area of the side that needs strengthening.

Head coach Daniel Farke will attempt to secure the Whites’ immediate return to the Premier League come the end of the season.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

It was a frantic transfer window at Leeds, with potential outgoings providing a bigger noise than incomings. The Whites struggled to hold onto their best players, having suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

But the Championship outfit were probably stunned by allowing as many as 16 players to depart Elland Road, including key figures such as United States captain Tyler Adams, Spanish centre-forward Rodrigo Moreno, midfielder Marc Roca and wingers Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra. Meanwhile, the Yorkshire outfit welcomed nine fresh faces, with the club’s marquee addition being Swansea City centre-forward Joel Piroe, whilst Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu could prove shrewd business.

One player whose future remained uncertain across the summer transfer window was left-back Junior Firpo. In June, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the 27-year-old would leave Leeds during the summer, as he was looking for a new challenge after relegation from the top flight.

However, injury has sidelined the £60,000 per-week earner this term, putting clubs across Europe off his signature as he now vies for a place in Farke’s side. The German head coach hopes (via LeedsLive) that Firpo can be available for this weekend’s trip to Millwall, aiming to return to winning ways following their recent 0-0 home stalemate with rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

“I also have to say we've got Junior Firpo, we've got Sam Byram who was outstanding there (at left-back). So, I hope both will be back on the other end of the international break at least. It looks good with the rehab of both of them.”

Jacobs has already told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could dip into the free-agent market to replace Firpo following his injury issues in recent months.

Junior Firpo - Premier League 2022/23 Appearances 15 (4) Minutes 1368 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 5 Red cards 1 Pass success rate 73.1% Aerials won per game 0.9 Man of the Match awards 1 Average rating 6.42 All stats according to WhoScored

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

Jacobs doesn’t expect Leeds to “panic sign” a free-agent left-back but will move if a viable option becomes available due to the “low-risk” and “cost-effective” nature of a free signing. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't expect Leeds to panic sign and get cover for cover's sake. But it's obvious to anyone who looks at what Leeds have got on paper that they still need to strengthen in that left-back position. So, if a free agent becomes available, they'll move because it's relatively low-risk and cost-effective. But right now, I just don't think there are that many targets that are right for Leeds. There's no point in just adding an extra body for the sake of it if they're not going to benefit the football team. So, the left-back position is Firpo’s and Leeds will just be praying that he stays fit.”

What free agents are available to Leeds?

Leeds’ Jamie Shackleton had done an admirable job covering left-back for the beginning of the Championship season. However, Farke would hope to see natural cover arrive in the coming weeks. The Championship outfit tried to sign Leicester City’s Luke Thomas and Burnley’s Charlie Taylor during the transfer window but failed to capture either.

After his release from Leicester City this summer, Romano revealed in August that left-back Ryan Bertrand was fully fit and training with Chelsea, with the 34-year-old attracting interest from Europe and the Middle East. The former Southampton star would offer the Whites a wealth of experience on the left side of defence and has several years of Premier League action under his belt.

Meanwhile, Leeds have also been linked with a move for Souleyman Doumbia. The former Angers full-back is a free agent and could provide some much-needed depth for Farke in defence.

What next for Leeds?

Farke hopes his side have used the international break to prepare themselves for the slog of a Championship campaign. Leeds travel to Millwall on Sunday lunchtime before a trip to Hull City awaits the following Wednesday.

The Whites then welcome Watford to Elland Road on 23rd September before the next weekend sees the Yorkshire outfit on the south coast, where they take on Southampton. Home fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City come in October before the season’s second international break.