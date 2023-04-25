Leeds United's clash with Leicester City at Elland Road this evening could be a make or break fixture for Javi Gracia's side in their battle to avoid relegation to the Championship, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites sit in 16th place, one point above the Premier League drop zone.

Leeds news – Leicester City

Following three defeats in a row, Leeds have now found themselves sucked into real danger at the foot of the Premier League table after a haul of seven points from a possible 12 from their previous four games had given them some breathing space.

Gracia’s side have leaked goals for fun over their past three fixtures, having seen the ball hit the back of their net 13 times, including 5-1 and 6-1 defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Liverpool, respectively.

Last weekend, the Whites put in a limp display in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham and have been left sweating following a win for tonight’s visitors Leicester City over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds’ impending takeover from 49ers Enterprises could affect their search for a manager at the season’s conclusion.

And Crook believes that Gracia’s presence as an interim head coach could mean his messages to the squad are diluted.

What has Crook said about Leeds?

When asked if Leeds are in big trouble, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, I think they are. This Leicester game is massive.

“Again, it brings into focus the role of an interim manager. The players know he won't be there for the long haul, so maybe the message gets diluted. Javi Gracia started ok, but they’ve conceded 13 goals in three games.

“If they lose to Leicester, I think they'll go down.”

What next for Leeds?

Leeds are sweating on the fitness of centre-back duo Liam Cooper and Max Wober after the pair didn’t train on Monday, following their return from injury last weekend.

Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas remain significant absences for the Whites, whilst James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy could all be available for Leicester, which would come as a blow to Gracia’s side’s chances of a result this evening.

A win could lift Leeds five points above the drop zone in what has become a critical fixture for the side’s chances of survival, given they still have tough fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to come before the season’s close.

Therefore, Leeds will be desperate to gain three points this evening in what will be a significant night for their chances of survival at Elland Road.