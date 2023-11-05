Highlights Leeds United's experienced trio of Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have found gametime difficult to come by at Elland Road this season.

However, journalist Dean Jones believes that their experience and freshness will be essential in the Whites' battle for promotion to the Premier League

Daniel Fark's side currently occupy a place in the Championship play-off zone.

Leeds United trio Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper could all play an essential role in maintaining the “freshness” for the club’s starting XI, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal contract update from Elland Road.

Daniel Farke is enjoying a positive start to life in the dugout as the Whites’ head coach, hoping to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s relegation from the top flight.

Leeds have maintained a position in the Championship’s play-off places in recent weeks and hope to eat into the gap between them and an automatic promotion spot over the following months. The Yorkshire outfit had been one of the pre-season favourites to challenge for a place in next season’s Premier League.

Leeds’ experienced trio have found opportunities limited this season

Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League last term will have come as a blow not only to the fanbase but to some of the club’s most experienced players. Ayling, Bamford and Cooper had all played their part in putting in the hard yards to get the Whites back into the promised land of the top flight and were regulars, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the second-tier title during the 2019/20 campaign. However, Leeds’ three-year stay in the Premier League came to an end last season, with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all unable to steer the Yorkshire giants away from an eventual 19th-placed finish.

In the summer, Farke was appointed to rebuild a side that had gone stale and was low on confidence following relegation to the Championship. After an initial slow start, the Whites now find themselves the most likely side to close the gap on runaway automatic promotion hopefuls Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

However, Ayling, Bamford and Cooper have found regular game time hard to come by this season, and the trio find themselves on the peripheries of Farke’s squad. Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bamford could use his lack of gametime as motivation to perform when handed an opportunity, given he is no longer a “shoo-in” to lead the Whites’ front line.

Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper - Leeds stats 23/24 Ayling Bamford Cooper Appearances 14 6 7 Goals 1 0 1 Assists 1 0 0 Yellow cards 2 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes that the out-of-favour trio will still be essential in the club’s battle for promotion, offering freshness and experience for Farke’s side. The transfer insider also indicates that Ayling and Cooper could sign new deals at Elland Road, with the £50,000 per-week duo potentially extending their stays at the club beyond this season. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's important that you have the experience of players like Cooper, Ayling and Bamford around the place, but of course, you want a freshness to come into the squad as well. You want a new generation of Leeds that you can identify with. They've been fantastic servants, particularly Cooper and Ayling, in terms of what they have bought, even recently to the club, and have been good in the Premier League. “I still think that those guys will be around beyond this season. Both have the potential to sign new contracts in the new year. So, I can see why they'll still be hanging around. I think that that depth is going to be important, and the mix of experience, as well as current quality, is going to be key to helping Leeds get over the line.”

Leeds contract news

Corroborating with Jones’ understanding, TEAMtalk reported last month that Leeds are willing to offer Ayling a new contract. The right-back has the potential to commit to a one-year extension to his deal in January, having established himself as one of Farke’s most trusted players at Elland Road.

Therefore, the German head coach is determined to keep the 32-year-old around, regardless of what division they are playing their football in next term. The same report also indicates that the club are considering offering Cooper and Stuart Dallas extensions to their contracts, with both seeing their current deals expire in the summer of 2024.

The Athletic claims the former was sounded out by Saudi Arabian outfit Al Qadsiah during the summer transfer window and offered the 32-year-old a two-year contract worth around £2m a year. Cooper rejected the approach and asked Leeds to extend his contract from 2024 until 2025, but a foot injury in their Championship season opener against Cardiff City put negotiations on hold.

The same outlet claims those discussions will resurface in the new year when the Whites can give the Scotland international a clear answer on their intentions. Therefore, Farke has many internal decisions ahead of the winter transfer window.

