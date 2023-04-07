Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra “could be a bit of a wildcard” in the last weeks of the season at Elland Road, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia’s side find themselves embroiled in a battle to retain their Premier League status.

Leeds United news – Luis Sinisterra

Having struggled with injury since mid-February, Sinisterra has made his first two starts in almost two months over the past few days, starting in the Whites’ 4-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend and 2-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest this week.

The 23-year-old was able to bag the winning goal just before the half-time whistle in the aforementioned fixture with Forest, which propelled the Whites two points above the relegation zone.

Reacting to the game, Sinisterra told LUTV (via the Yorkshire Evening Post): “I have had to work very hard after very big injuries and now this is the prize so I am very happy for the team, for me and I will keep working for more.”

Conor McGilligan, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the £21m signing can be the “idyllic Raphinha replacement” at Elland Road.

And O’Rourke has said that Gracia will expect his attacking players to add some “X-factor” to the side going forward.

What has O’Rourke said about Leeds and Sinisterra?

Reacting to Sinisterra’s midweek performance, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “He could be a bit of a wildcard for Leeds. He’s missed a lot of games through injury. So, to get him back at such a key part of the season is a huge boost to Leeds.

“Popping up with crucial goals, as he did against Nottingham Forest, is something that Javi Gracia will be expecting from his attacking players just to add that X-factor to the side in the final third.”

How has Sinisterra performed in his debut season at Leeds?

Sinisterra’s first Premier League campaign has been hampered by various injury issues, restricting him to just 15 Premier League appearances, in which he has hit the back of the net three times.

The seven-cap Colombia international arrived at Elland Road after an excellent season with Feyenoord in the Netherlands, having made 37 goal contributions across 49 outings last time out.

With just nine games left of the season remaining, Sinisterra will hope his return to full fitness can fire Leeds to Premier League survival come the end of May.

And he’ll aim to build on Tuesday’s goalscoring performance with another strike in Crystal Palace’s visit to Yorkshire this weekend.