Leeds United have been handed a boost after forward options Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo made their return from injury at Elland Road in the side's 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, journalist Conor McGilligan has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking duo have both struggled with their own fitness issues for Javi Gracia’s side over the past month.

Leeds injury news – Luis Sinisterra and Rodrigo

After undergoing ankle surgery at the beginning of February, it was expected that Rodrigo could be out of action for up to two months.

Meanwhile, Sinisterra had been absent from the Leeds squad having picked up a muscular injury just eight minutes into their 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.

However, Saturday afternoon marked the return of the pair, after both were brought on as substitutes in the Whites' draw with Brighton at Elland Road.

And McGilligan, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, believes that the comeback of both Rodrigo and Sinisterra – who cost the club a combined £47m – will be a “big positive” for an inexperienced front line.

What has McGilligan said about the returns of Rodrigo and Sinisterra?

Before Leeds' clash with Brighton, McGilligan told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the positive that a lot of Leeds fans are looking at, at the minute, is that when it comes to the forward line, I don't think a lot of the relegation-threatened teams have the offensive weapons that we have coming back.

“Sinisterra is a top, top player, and it looks like he's going to be coming back into the fold.

“Rodrigo, who has scored 10 Premier League goals for the season and 12 in all competitions, looks like he's going to be coming back as well.

“I think that this is a big positive but at the minute there's just not enough experience.”

How have Rodrigo and Sinisterra performed for Leeds this season?

As McGilligan has alluded to, both players will be significant returnees for Gracia’s side in their battle to avoid the drop, with Rodrigo’s ten Premier League goals having already significantly boosted Leeds’ chances of survival.

Meanwhile, Sinisterra has already hit the back of the net four times and provided one assist in a season disrupted by injury, with the seven-time Colombia international having only played in 684 minutes of action this term.

And their return to action will no doubt give Leeds fans a positive to cling to as we head into the business end of the campaign.