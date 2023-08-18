Leeds United are encouraged over the prospect of Luis Sinisterra remaining with the club this summer, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with a transfer update from Elland Road.

Daniel Farke hopes to lead the Whites to an immediate return to the Premier League following last season’s demotion to the Championship.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

It’s been a summer of change at Leeds this term, following their 19th-placed finish in the Premier League last season, securing a return to English football’s second tier for the first time since 2020.

After Sam Allardyce was allowed to leave his post as head coach, Leeds appointed former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke as the man to lead the Whites to promotion this term.

The German head coach has previously won the Championship twice with the Canaries, as the Yorkshire outfit aim to take stock after a disappointing campaign last season.

Meanwhile, Andrea Radrizzani has sold the club to 49ers Enterprises, who take majority control of the second-tier side and, in doing so, hope to guide Leeds into a promising era.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the American owners’ plans to redevelop Elland Road will help modernise and bring more money into the club.

However, on the pitch, Farke has had a battle recruiting players capable of challenging at the top of the Championship this season.

Chelsea and Wales international Ethan Ampadu has been the club’s marquee signing for a reported £7m, whilst Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow joins former Norwich City right-back Sam Byram and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, at the time of writing, Leeds have lost the services of ten senior players, hinting that Farke will hope to see more signings acquired in the remaining weeks of the window.

And Jacobs also claims there is “slightly more encouraging news” on £21m star Sinisterra, who could remain at Elland Road this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds and Sinisterra?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think there is slightly more encouraging news for Sinisterra from Leeds’ perspective.

“There'll be interest and offers, and people can still match the amount of those clauses and use them as valuation yardsticks. But Leeds hope some of their star names stay, at least, until the January window.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Leeds still have their eye on plenty of deals heading into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he’s unsure whether the Whites will secure a deal for Everton striker Tom Cannon but can understand why they are considering going down that path.

Meanwhile, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told GMS that Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is appreciated by Leeds and is a name they have “on the list.”

The Italian journalist has also told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto is battling to leave Elland Road and join Everton this summer as he looks to return to the Premier League.