Many players left Leeds United on loan during the summer transfer window, and presenter Joe Wainman believes two of them, Harrison and Sinisterra, will not be welcomed back by the club.

Leeds inserted clauses in their players' contracts allowing them to go on loan, but Wainman suggests the club was naive in thinking the players would stay, regardless of the club's size or status.

If Leeds fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League, they could face difficulty in convincing the loaned-out players to return next summer. Additionally, convincing Wilfried Gnonto, who pushed for a move away, to stay long-term may be challenging.

Leeds United sent a host of players out on loan during the summer transfer window, and presenter Joe Wainman has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that there is no way back for two stars at Elland Road.

The Yorkshire club couldn't keep hold of some of their players due to clauses in their contracts.

Leeds United news - Latest

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League last season and as a result, some of their stars seeked moves back to top leagues around Europe. A lot of the players in question had an easy way out at Elland Road, with the club inserting clauses in their contracts allowing them to depart on loan during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Marc Roca, Robin Koch, Luis Sinisterra, and Brenden Aaronson are among the players to have left the club, whereas Tyler Adams was in a similar situation, but he left on a permanent deal to Bournemouth. Daniel Farke was given a difficult hand when arriving at Elland Road and the complete reshuffle of his squad certainly isn't ideal.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

If Leeds are to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, then they need players who are committed to the cause and are willing to fight for the badge. Although losing so many players isn't a perfect situation, it's allowed Leeds to now have a squad all pulling in the same direction, hoping to gain promotion from the Championship.

Next summer, it's going to be an interesting scenario for some of those who have left on temporary deals. There's a chance the players could return to Elland Road looking to rebuild their careers at the club, but Leeds might not want to keep those who departed when the going got tough. Wilfried Gnonto is another to have pushed for a move away, handing in a transfer request to try and secure a transfer to Everton, so it will be interesting to see how the club deal with his future in the January transfer window.

I don't see a way back for £130k-a-week duo at Leeds under Daniel Farke - Joe Wainman

If Leeds gain promotion back to the Premier League this season, then it could be an excellent chance for some players to return to the club and show their commitment. However, there's certainly an argument that bridges have been burned, so it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Wainman has suggested that there is no way back for Harrison and Sinisterra, who earn a combined £130k-a-week at Elland Road. The presenter adds that he would have liked to have seen the likes of Harrison, Sinisterra, and Adams stay at the club, but he just doesn't see a way forward now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I don't see a way back as much as I'd like some of them possibly to return, I just think the club will look and say, you bent over backwards. I think the club were naive to be honest in thinking that yeah, we can put these clauses in, but maybe they will want to stay because we're Leeds United and we're big. Whereas for me, it doesn't matter the size of the club. If you're in the Premier League, we'll go to the Premier League and I think the club were naive in thinking that they would stay. And I think Angus Kinnear admitted that fact. He mentioned why would you go to Everton when they're in their situation, obviously mentioning Jack Harrison. And as I said in terms of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, he said he wouldn't have them back because of the way they were that adamant in leaving the football club. So they're the three that I'd like to come back and would have liked to have stayed but I just don't see a way forward now. But as with the Wilfried Gnonto situation, they might come back and start scoring goals and all will be forgotten. You just never know."

Leeds could be in trouble next summer

Leeds sent a total of 10 players out on loan during the summer transfer window. Of course, there's a possibility that a large portion of those will return and want to continue their stay at Elland Road, but if they were willing to depart this year, then there's a chance they will be seeking permanent exits.

Gnonto also pushed for a move away in the summer, so convincing him to remain at the club long-term will be a tough ask. If Leeds fail to gain promotion back to the Premier League, then they could find themselves in a difficult spot next summer.