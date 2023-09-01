Leeds United could have to “prepare for the worst” on Deadline Day, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the future of Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto at Elland Road.

Head coach Daniel Farke hopes to keep the majority of his Whites squad around as he aims to steer the club into the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto

According to the Daily Mail (via MOT Leeds News), Everton have made a last-ditch attempt to bolster their ranks by approaching Leeds over the signing of Sinisterra. Taylor has already told GIVEMESPORT today that the 24-year-old, who only arrived at Elland Road last summer for a reported £21m, could be a player to depart if an offer comes in today.

Meanwhile, Gnonto has also attracted interest from Everton, but that deal seems to be dead in the water now. The 19-year-old had submitted a transfer request in an attempt to push through a return to the Premier League but was denied as the Merseyside outfit saw their fourth and most recent bid of £25m rejected. The Daily Express has claimed that Gnonto is unlikely to make another push to leave Elland Road, having played in the club’s two recent fixtures at Ipswich Town and Salford City.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Taylor said about Leeds’ likelihood of keeping Sinisterra and Gnonto?

Taylor believes that if Leeds “received a good bid”, a departure would have to be considered, heading into the final hours of the summer window.

The Daily Express journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “My understanding is that Leeds have got to prepare for the worst because they know there’s been interest in Sinisterra and Gnonto. I think if Leeds received a good bid, I think it would probably be considered now. I think the money offered on the table from Everton wasn't enough to change their stance on a sale.”

What next for Leeds on Deadline Day?

Leeds’ focus should be on keeping hold of their best players with just a few hours of the transfer market remaining. Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could consider signing a left-back to fill a gap in that area of the pitch. Transfer insider Dean Jones has considered the prospect of the Whites returning in an attempt to sign Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT. Leeds hope their squad will be in good shape as they welcome Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.