Highlights A reported £25,000 per-week earner has faced criticism this season, but transfer insider Dean Jones believes he is an important part of Leeds United.

The star may have a chance to prove himself following a recent injury development.

Daniel Farke's side face Southampton, Queens Park Rangers, and Bristol City in their upcoming Championship fixtures before the next international break.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling is an “important part of the club” at Elland Road despite criticism, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his internal verdict on the right-back’s future alongside thoughts from presenter Joe Wainman.

Daniel Farke hopes to guide the Whites to an immediate promotion to the Premier League this term.

Leeds news – Luke Ayling

With his future at Leeds looking uncertain, Ayling may have earned himself a respite in Farke’s side following a change in circumstances. The Whites have signed Tottenham Hotspur and former England U21 right-back Djed Spence on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old played a massive part in Nottingham Forest’s promotion during his loan spell there in the 2021/22 season and established himself as one of the division’s leading full-backs.

A second-tier return would insinuate he aims to become a regular in Yorkshire. However, on Monday, Leeds confirmed that Spence had damaged his lateral collateral ligament following a tackle in training. The injury doesn’t require surgery, but he could be on the sidelines for up to eight weeks.

Wainman has also told GIVEMESPORT that the news is a “massive blow” for Farke’s side, who were preparing for life with Spence. Ayling’s season hasn’t gone to plan either, with Football League World’s Kris Smith admitting that the reported £25,000 per-week earner has struggled in the Championship this season.

Luke Ayling vs Djed Spence - 22/23 comparison Ayling Spence Matches played 29 12 Tackles won 37 6 Interceptions made 26 4 Passes completed 786 283 Pass success rate 69.4% 87.3% Stats according to FBref

What have Wainman and Jones said about Leeds and Ayling?

Jones believes Ayling, valued at around £1.5m by Transfermarkt, has received some “harsh and unfair” criticism in the season’s early stages. The transfer insider has backed the 32-year-old to earn a new contract and remain an integral part of the club. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ayling has had a bit of criticism early on in the season, and I think some of it’s harsh and unfair. He's been brilliant for Leeds throughout the years and the most reliable and biggest character in that dressing room when they've needed someone. I think he's come through that period. I doubt he found it easy to be criticised and have people wondering how we fit it in the long term. But Ayling has got a strong sense of mind. “I think his performances actually at the moment are fine. And I think that he can be relied on in this coming period. I also think he'll be at Leeds beyond this season. I think he will get a new contract and continue as an important part of the club.”

Meanwhile, Wainman supports Ayling but admits he’s been on a “downward trajectory.” Having only seen Spence for 20 minutes, the presenter believes the fanbase “can’t grumble.” Asked if the injured right-back improved the side, he told GIVEMESPORT:

“Does he improve us? Yes, because Ayling’s on a downward trajectory. That goes without saying. But Ayling has been okay. I think Ayling in this division is okay. He’s more than enough. It could have been a big loss if we started with him in the Premier League. If Spence had started the first six games, maybe we’d have been like: ‘Oh no, what will we do now that Spence is out?’ But we can't grumble because he's played 20 minutes.”

Read More: Luke Ayling praised by fans for doing interview after Leeds v Newcastle despite stutter

Will Ayling become a regular in Spence’s absence?

Ayling seems like a nailed-on choice to become Farke’s go-to right-back during Spence’s absence, having already taken the role before the Tottenham talent arrived at Elland Road. The experienced defender arrived in Yorkshire from Bristol City over seven years ago despite interest from Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.

During that time, Ayling has seen the club agonisingly miss out on a Championship play-off final appearance before bouncing back the following season to earn promotion to the Premier League as champions. The London-born star was a regular for Leeds’ three seasons in the Premier League, though will be disappointed in the manner of their relegation last season. Therefore, it’s hard to see why Ayling can’t succeed over the next eight weeks as Spence fights his way back to match fitness.

What next for Leeds and Ayling?

Next weekend, Leeds travel to Southampton in what was a Premier League fixture as recently as last season. The Whites hope to take advantage of an under-pressure Russell Martin, whose side had conceded ten goals in three games before their trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday. Elland Road welcomes Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City to Yorkshire before the season’s second international break.