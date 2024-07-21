Highlights The potential exits of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could pave the way for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to join Leeds on loan.

Leeds United's frantic transfer window so far has seen them lose youth star Archie Gray, midfield metronome Glen Kamara and forgotten men Diego Llorente, Marc Roca and Robin Koch as the Whites aim to cut their wage bill ahead of another season in the Championship - but one player they could bring in is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace, with the Eagles winger said to have come under enquiry from Elland Road chiefs.

The Yorkshire outfit have already brought in the likes of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur as part of the deal that saw Gray move to north London, whilst Championship-proven star Jayden Bogle and Bournemouth man Joe Rothwell have also landed ahead of the new campaign. Recruits are needed for Daniel Farke's side and that could see them move for the Palace man.

Whites Up Ante in Pursuit of Rak-Sakyi

Winger is on Elland Road shortlist ahead of summer deadline

A report from TEAMtalk suggests that, alongside the £5million signing of Bogle from Sheffield United, Leeds could also oversee a deal for Palace winger Rak-Sakyi. The Whites are thought to have submitted an enquiry for the youngster, following his impressive season on loan at Charlton Athletic back in the 2022/23 season.

Leeds have already seen Jack Harrison depart on another season-long loan to Everton, whilst current stars Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto continue to boast attention from other clubs - with Chelsea and Everton respectively interested in the duo.

Leeds would be willing to let Gnonto depart for £25million, according to the report - and with Championship Player of the Season Summerville being on the radar of various clubs, their exits would pave the way for Rak-Sakyi to come in and impress in West Yorkshire.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

Rak-Sakyi struggled for minutes at Selhurst Park last season despite Marc Guehi labelled him as having 'great potential', with him only featuring in six games in the Premier League as Oliver Glasner's men endured a superb end to the season that saw them finish in the top half of the Premier League. The club would be open to another loan deal for their young star in a bid to aid his development, and Leeds have approached Palace to find out the details over a move.

Having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, the Eagles are reportedly targeting Ismaila Sarr for a move to the club and if he joins, Rak-Sakyi will be allowed to leave. Southampton are thought to be interested but only in a permanent move - and that has put Leeds at the forefront of a move due to their willingness to undertake a loan deal.

Farke in Need of Winger This Summer

Fresh wide option should be recruited regardless of exits

Leeds losing either Summerville or Gnonto would be devastating to fans, but they already have a plethora of options available to them out wide if either player was to move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi scored 15 goals for Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 League One season.

Daniel James is a starting player having swapped with Gnonto throughout the campaign on the right-wing, and Frenchman Georginio Rutter can also play on the flanks. Despite the fact hat he is more likely to be used as a No. 10 with Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford as the strikers, Brenden Aaronson could be utilised in the hole and that could force Rutter out wide.

Jaidon Anthony's loan spell from Bournemouth has ended and if one of Summerville or Gnonto move, Leeds will need a new wide man regardless, if only for squad depth.

