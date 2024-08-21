Leeds United and Burnley are reportedly showing interest in Paris FC midfielder Ilan Kebbal, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The two Championship clubs are keen on acquiring the 26-year-old before the transfer window closes and have reportedly made contact with Kebbal’s representatives in recent days.

According to Foot Mercato, the potential suitors are ‘even ready to take action’ in the coming days, with negotiations rumoured to take place soon between all parties.

Daniel Farke’s side are in desperate need of reinforcements after losing the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara this summer.

So far, the Whites have welcomed only four new faces to Elland Road, one of whom – Joe Rodon – spent last season on loan at the Championship club.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns, defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Joe Rothwell have followed, while several further incomings are expected before the transfer window slams shut on 30 August.

Leeds Eye Paris FC Star

Kebbal could soon be on the move

According to Foot Mercato, Paris FC could soon lose a key member of their squad in Kebbal, who is being eyed by several Championship clubs ahead of the transfer deadline.

An instrumental part of the French capital side’s squad, Kebbal made 41 appearances for Paris across all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists, helping the club finish fifth in Ligue 2.

The 26-year-old started his 2024/25 campaign strongly, scoring a penalty in his first start of the season, a 2-0 victory over SM Caen last weekend.

The Algeria international, who has spent his entire professional career in France, came through the ranks at Stade de Reims but struggled to establish himself in the senior set-up.

Ilan Kebbal Paris FC Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 37 Goals / assists 6 / 11 Progressive passes per 90 7.65 Progressive carries per 90 4.57 Tackles per 90 1.45 Minutes played 3,108

With less than two years left on his current deal, Kebbal could soon change clubs again, just 12 months after joining Paris FC on a permanent deal from Reims.

Before departing in 2023, the attacking midfielder gained top-flight experience in France with Reims, making 31 appearances in Ligue 1 during the 2021/22 season, scoring one goal and registering five assists.

Marseille Present Bid for Jonathan Rowe

Leeds target favours a switch to Ligue 1

Marseille have tabled a fresh bid for Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe, who favours a switch to Ligue 1 this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Rowe has been at the top of Marseille’s shortlist of targets since July and, despite long-standing interest from Leeds and Daniel Farke, he is keen on joining Les Phocéens this summer and could soon join forces with ex-Premier League aces Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Romano, Marseille have sent a new loan offer to Norwich, with an obligation to buy worth £13.5million, for their star winger, who impressed in the Championship last season, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.