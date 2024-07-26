Highlights Leeds United are reportedly in the market for a midfielder this summer. They sold Glen Kamara to French side Stade Rennais last week.

Resolving the futures of other key players is also a huge priority for the club.

Leeds United have made midfield reinforcement their top transfer priority this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s a significant window for the Championship club after they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season. They finished eighth in the standings last term, but progressed all the way to the play-off final before they were narrowly beaten by Southampton.

Manager Daniel Farke has already bid farewell to a handful of key players, including midfielders Archie Gray and Glen Kamara. The former joined Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £30million, while the latter moved to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais last week for around £8.4million.

Midfield is the Top Priority

There have been high-profile departures

Following those significant outgoings, journalist Romano has revealed midfield is now a top transfer priority for The Whites this summer. Between them, Gray and Kamara made 87 Championship appearances for the club last term, including the play-offs, which totalled 6,841 minutes.

However, further outgoings are also a possibility with the future of Crysencio Summerville up in the air amid reported interest from Premier League sides West Ham and Liverpool. Romano believes Leeds must first make a decision on the winger before they can actively pursue other targets given the significance of a potential sale.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Their top priority is midfield. They are looking for players in that position, especially after the deal for [Glen] Kamara. For sure, they want to do something there. “I think it’s really important for them to understand in the next week or 10 days what happens with Summerville because it’s a crucial part of their market. Then, for sure, they can do something in midfield as one of their priorities.”

Leeds Have Ljubicic Bid ‘Rejected’

The midfielder is about to enter the final year of his contract

One player Leeds could turn to in order to bolster their midfield depth is FC Koln's Dejan Ljubicic. The 26-year-old Austria international is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal at the German club, who suffered relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

According to BILD, Koln have turned down a bid from Leeds worth £3.4million for the midfielder. However, the report does not indicate what kind of fee would be enough to tempt Koln back to the table, but given Ljubicic is in the latter stages of his contract, time is ticking for the German club.

Dejan Ljubicic 2023/24 stats for FC Koln in all competitions Appearances 27 Goals 0 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,111

Ljubicic joined Koln from his homeland Austria in July 2021 having made his way through the youth ranks at Rapid Vienna. He made 131 appearances and scored eight goals for the 32-time Austrian champions prior to his departure three years ago.

Since joining Koln, he has made 92 appearances in total and scored 11 goals across all competitions. At international level, the now 26-year-old made his senior debut for Austria in 2021 at the age of 24 and he now has nine caps and one goal to his name.

