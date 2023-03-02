Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has made sure his players are 'aware of the responsibilities' after he recently replaced Jesse Marsch, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

Leeds got off to the perfect start to life under Gracia with a win at home to Southampton, as they prepare for the battle to stay in the Premier League.

Leeds United news - Javi Gracia

Leeds have endured a difficult season, with Jesse Marsch struggling to get a tune out of his players after keeping them in the Premier League last season. Marsch was given the tough task of survival when Marcelo Bielsa was sacked in January last year.

Gracia managed to pick up three points in his opening game as manager at Elland Road, but the Spaniard will be fully aware that the work has only just begun, with Leeds only one point above the relegation zone.

It's certainly a positive start defensively for Leeds, as they picked up only their fifth clean sheet of the season against fellow strugglers Southampton as per Transfermarkt.

What has Jones said about the early impact of Gracia at Leeds?

When asked whether Gracia had already made a positive impression on the Leeds squad, Jones claimed that the current squad had been made aware of the responsibilities that they have under the new regime.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Yeah it's really difficult for him to come in with no preparation and get a win, but he did it. I think the players feel ready to step forward now.

“I'm told that they've all been made aware of the responsibilities that they've got too within this project to stay in the Premier League. Everyone's going to be given a fair chance and will get a role that they deserve.”

What's next for Leeds United in the Premier League?

There's no easy game in the Premier League, but The Whites now face a difficult run following their Southampton victory, where we'll get to see whether Gracia has made a positive impact.

As the weeks go on, Gracia has more time to implement his style and methods on the current Leeds squad, to attempt to give them the best chance of staying in the top flight.

The manager has already made changes to the setup, switching to a midfield three. When addressing this change in his press conference as per Leeds Live, the Leeds boss said: "I think it’s an option. We have to manage and when we need it, we can do it because all of them have the quality in my opinion to do it really well and give us in some games more compactness. It’s one good option for us."

Up next for Leeds is a difficult trip away to Chelsea, who will also be desperate for three points, having won just once since the turn of the year as per Sky Sports.