Leeds United are reportedly interested in making a move for Tottenham Hotspur outcast Manor Solomon, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, and what could boost Daniel Farke and his entourage’s chances of striking a deal with the 37-cap Israel international is that he wants to remain in England.

After impressing during his stint with Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk, interjected by a 24-outing spell with Fulham, the now-25-year-old piqued the interest of his current employers but has failed to pull up trees in north London. In fact, he has two assists in just six games for the Premier League club.

Leeds Utd Latest: Manor Solomon

Contracted to the north London side until June 2028

Close

Amid a lack of game time for the left-winger, which will only be hampered by Son Heung-min’s return to his natural position, the 1999-born star is looking to cut his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium short by four years.

As a result, Championship outfit Leeds, led by Farke, have been linked with Kfar Saba-born Solomon over the summer months, per Israeli publication Sport5, as they hope to strengthen their front line with promotion back to the top flight in mind.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solomon, in his 209-game senior career, has notched 35 goals and 17 assists.

The aforementioned report, however, has suggested that Solomon – who is on the periphery of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side – is also admired by fellow Premier League outfits, while he has received offers from those in Spain and Germany.

Elsewhere, Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City have also been credited with an interest this summer, per TBR Football, with all clubs opting for a deal on a temporary basis.

Romano: Solomon Among Those Considered by Leeds

Winger wants to remain in England

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Elland Road is a potential destination for the out-of-sorts winger, who has three years left on his current deal.

Insisting that Solomon, 25, is expected to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, the transfer insider revealed that staying in England is his preference. Romano said:

“Leeds could be an opportunity, it's true as he’s one of the players they’ve considered. Let's see if Leeds will decide to advance with this one and what the player wants to do. But Solomon is expected to leave Tottenham in the final days, with England being his preference.”

Having lost some firepower on the back of Crysencio Summerville’s summer switch to east London’s West Ham United, Farke and Co are looking to add further reinforcements to their squad and Hannibal Mejbri has been eyed by the Elland Road chiefs.

According to MailOnline, the Manchester United youngster, 21, is expected to leave Old Trafford before the impending transfer deadline after emerging from the depths of Carrington, cutting his stay with the 13-time Premier League champions short.

Hannibal - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Birmingham City 41 1 6 11/0 Manchester United 13 1 0 5/0 Sevilla 6 0 0 2/0

A 27-cap Tunisia international, French-born Hannibal has struggled to follow to assert himself as a regular fixture in his Premier League employers’ senior set-up and would serve as a long-term player in Yorkshire, should Leeds make a bid for his signature.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/08/2024