Leeds United are keen to make Manor Solomon's loan move from Tottenham Hotspur permanent and are planning an approach nearer the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

The Whites signed the Israel international last summer to bolster Daniel Farke's attacking options after the club failed to earn an immediate promotion back to the Premier League last season.

After losing Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter from his forward line, Farke has made Solomon an integral part of his squad and the team now sit five points clear at the top of the Championship table with 12 games remaining.

That has seen plans begin ahead of the summer for potential investment as they look to strengthen further, and Solomon is at the forefront of those plans.

Romano: Leeds Want Solomon Permanently

Plan to approach Tottenham soon

While appearing on the latest episode of the Market Madness podcast, Romano was asked about the latest on the future of the 25-year-old and he revealed that Elland Road chiefs already have a plan in mind.

"Yeah, for sure. I think Leeds want to keep the player. They will try. "Obviously, you need to get promoted, because Manor Solomon is a player from different levels. So I agree with you that there will be probably more clubs interested from the Premier League. "Again, at the moment, is not something really, really advanced yet. The player is fully focused on the pitch from what I was hearing. So nothing really, really concrete, but the interest from Leeds is absolutely there in making this deal permanent. So they will try. "They will approach Tottenham closer to the end of the season."

Leeds don't have an option to buy in the deal that saw them sign Solomon last summer, meaning they'll need to negotiate a fee with Tottenham as well as fight off any competition for his signature.

Romano shared that Leeds were able to see off rival interest from Italy last summer for the £60,000-per-week winger, as he wanted to stay in England and the hope is that they can do the same again in the coming months.

"There was also interest from Italy before he joined Leeds United. There was some Italian club prepared to approach Tottenham. Then the player preferred to continue in England. Let's see what happens. But for sure, Leeds will try to keep him."

Sources: Tottenham Want £20m for Solomon

Player wants Premier League return

Leeds are planning to open conversations with Tottenham about a permanent deal later in the season then their status as a Premier League club is more clearly defined and GIVEMESPORT sources have already been informed that the North London club would be open to a sale.

Ange Postecoglou currently has a host of attacking options in his squad and the expectation is he will look to add more this summer, leaving Solomon surplus to requirements.

But Spurs are set to demand a fee of around £20m to let the former Fulham man leave, leaving Leeds with a decision on whether to pay up or not.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 26/02/2025.