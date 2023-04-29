Leeds United midfield duo Marc Roca and Weston McKennie are 'not dependable' for Javi Gracia, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a difficult season for the Yorkshire club and some of their new signings haven't performed.

Leeds United news - Marc Roca and Weston McKennie

Roca and McKennie, who earn a combined £100k-a-week at Elland Road, both signed for the club at the start of the season.

After almost suffering relegation last campaign, whilst also losing Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, Leeds had to get their recruitment right in order to avoid another battle to stay in the Premier League.

However, once again, the Whites are fighting to avoid dropping down to the Championship, and have conceded five and six goals against Crystal Palace and Liverpool respectively this month.

Roca and McKennie have come under criticism from Leeds fans, but Gracia was quick to praise the midfield duo after their win against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

He said: "Weston and Marc played very well in those positions. Today, both played, in my opinion, at a very good level. If today we got this win it was because of the players playing well."

The performances against Palace and Liverpool followed, however, which shows the level of inconsistency from this squad.

What has Jones said about Roca and McKennie?

Jones has suggested that the Leeds duo were very, very poor against Fulham in particular and didn't stand up and be counted in a huge game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "In midfield, Roca and McKennie were very, very poor. As poor as I've seen playing in such key positions all season.

"It's a tough one for Gracia because there are a few players there that we're talking about who should be dependable and should be able to lift their levels for a game like that and they absolutely weren't."

How have Roca and McKennie performed this season?

According to Sofascore's rating system, Roca ranks the sixth highest in the Leeds squad, but McKennie is all the way down in 15th.

After their recent performances as a team, it's difficult to argue that any Leeds player has performed well this season.

Replacing a player like Phillips was never going to be easy, especially with Roca and McKennie not playing in the Premier League before.

Despite the odd impressive performance from Roca and McKennie, consistency is required to stay in the division.