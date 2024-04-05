Highlights Leeds have made a bid to sign Sunderland's Mason Cotcher, showing their commitment to young talent.

Cotcher has shown promise with Arsenal and Leeds both interested in securing his services.

Sunderland's track record of developing young players is impressive, with Leeds ready to take advantage.

Arsenal and Leeds looked set to be in a two-horse race to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher after the prodigy spent time at both clubs on trial in recent weeks - though it appears the Whites have stolen a march by sending a bid to the Black Cats.

Leeds' youth approach has earned many plaudits this season, with Illan Meslier, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Ethan Ampadu all earning regular minutes, whilst the breakthrough of homegrown right-back Archie Gray has been the most important facet in convincing young players to join their ranks with the opportunities afforded to their starlets being second to none.

The transfer market is around the corner, and should Leeds be promoted to the Premier League at the first time of asking, they could look to bring young players in to display their talents at Elland Road - and that already appears to have started, with the club reportedly submitting a bid to sign Cotcher on a permanent deal from Sunderland.

Mason Cotcher Transfer Latest as Leeds Swoop for Starlet

Mason Cotcher has caught the eye of many big clubs throughout England this season

According to The Telegraph, Leeds have made an offer to Sunderland to sign Cotcher on a permanent deal.

The England under-17 international has been on fire for the Black Cats, and the striker has impressed during a trial period with the Yorkshire outfit - having also been looked at by Arsenal scouts as a striker who is clearly in demand up and down the country.

Cotcher’s time in north London was spent with the under-18’s and he even trained with Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad, showing that he is keen on the striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leeds United's under-18 side fielded Cotcher in a 3-3 draw with Crystal Palace U18 earlier in the season, where he registered a goal and assist

Having turned 17 in September, Cotcher is eligible to sign a professional contract on Wearside - though he has so far failed to do so despite an offer being on the table, and that now leaves him open to signing for another club on a free transfer - though there will be a compensation fee due with Sunderland having progressed him through the ranks.

It is yet to be seen where Cotcher will be playing his football in the future if Leeds cannot agree a fee with the Black Cats for his services, though with Arsenal having already taken a look, it is unlikely that the youngster would have a hard time finding a similar club.

Sunderland Exit May Not Be The Best Move For Mason Cotcher

The Black Cats' track record of progressing youngsters is impressive

With Sunderland recently posting the youngster starting XI in Championship history, alongside the development of young talent such as Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke, there is every chance that Cotcher would feature for Sunderland in the future but Leeds’ progression of the likes of Archie Gray, Joe Gelhardt and more could see them steal ahead in the race.

Rangers have also been linked with Cotcher, though Leeds are seemingly the frontrunners having tabled a bid and it is a development worth keeping an eye on.

With the 17-year-old having scored three goals and notched one assist in six Under-18 Premier League games for Arsenal, Manchester United and Leeds this season, there is every chance that he could go on to become a star player in the top-flight; but the Whites do need to get the deal over the line first.

Related Exclusive: Archie Gray Could Get 'Bumper Pay Rise' at Leeds Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray could sign a new deal to extend his contract at Elland Road.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-04-24.