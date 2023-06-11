Leeds United must treat their bid to regain Premier League status as a 'project' and follow the Burnley model to 'bounce back stronger than before' with Carlos Corberan someone who has that club connection, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds are currently without a manager following their relegation from the top flight on the final day of last season.

Leeds United manager news

One of the names mentioned in relation to the Leeds job has been Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked by Leicester City in April. Rodgers has also been linked with a return to Celtic, his former club, but has quashed both rumours by stating his desire to take an extended break from the game, via Leeds Live.

Elsewhere, the Yorkshire Evening Post believe that West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan has been added to Leeds United's managerial shortlist, with the Spaniard viewed as the 'ideal' appointment. Corberan managed Leeds United's u23 side for three seasons, along with working as a first team coach under Marcelo Bielsa. With West Brom facing significant financial difficulties his future remains uncertain.

Leeds Live have also indicated Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson is in the running, while former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was the early bookies favourite as of Monday, per Goal.

What has Taylor said about Leeds and their search for a manager?

When asked if any names among Jon Dahl Tomasson, Steven Gerrard, Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker stand out, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do like some of those names mentioned.

"I like Corberan, obviously he's got that Leeds connection as well because he's worked with the clubs under-23s before. But again, it needs to be a project at Leeds. It's a cliché at the moment to say this, but you need to look at Burnley as a kind of benchmark in the model they've used to bounce back and come back even stronger than before."

Who should Leeds appoint as their next manager?

Of the candidates linked, Leeds would perhaps do well to avoid Scott Parker, who failed miserably in his most recent managerial position at Belgian side Club Brugge. While he did well at Fulham and Bournemouth initially, his limitations as a head coach quickly became apparent and both clubs have only improved following his departure - which says a lot about him as a manager.

In truth, the other three would solid if uninspiring appointments and Leeds might be better served taking their search further into Europe to find the right long-term coach, as Burnley did with Vincent Kompany.