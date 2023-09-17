Highlights Leeds midfielder Brenden Aaronson has struggled since his move to Elland Road and his loan spell at Union Berlin hasn't helped him progress.

Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has endured a difficult time since his move to Elland Road, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT what's been holding him back.

Being sent out on loan for the season hasn't seen Aaronson kick on so far.

Leeds United news - Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson signed for Leeds last summer from RB Salzburg for a fee close to £25m, as per Sky Sports. After a year with the Yorkshire club, Aaronson left on loan due to Leeds' relegation from the Premier League. Many of the Leeds squad had clauses in their contracts allowing them to leave on a temporary deal after being demoted to the Championship.

The 22-year-old joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin, who will be competing in the Champions League this term after an impressive season in Germany. However, it's not been an easy start for the American international, playing just 95 minutes, receiving two yellow cards and a red, as per FBref.

Leeds might have been hoping that Aaronson would kick on in the Bundesliga, allowing them to try and recoup close to the fee they paid for him last summer, but it's not worked out so far. Another option could be for Aaronson to return to Elland Road feeling rejuvenated and in good form, but journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't see his Leeds career being repaired. Considering the fee Leeds paid to prise him away from Salzburg, he could be one of the worst signings of last season.

Read More: Premier League's 20 Worst Signings Of 2022/2023Javi Gracia, who was in charge of Leeds last campaign before being sacked, shared how Aaronson was concerned with his lack of contribution in front of goal...

"I think Brenden, now, he is concerned at trying to score more goals for the team, but he is doing a great job for the team. Playing in between the lines, creating play, helping a lot in the defensive work as well. That is the balance we need and when we are defending, we need all of them having the same mentality like Brenden has, and when we are attacking as well. We will try in the future to give him more skills to finish better, to score more goals, to be more clinical in the chances we have, but it’s something that’s coming because he has the right attitude, I am sure of that.”

I feel a bit for Aaronson - Dean Jones

Moving to England at such a young age wouldn't have been easy for Aaronson. Then, after taking time to settle in, the American midfielder has to pack his bags and move to Germany. There are certainly external factors which could be impacting the 22-year-old's performance.

Journalist Jones has suggested that he feels a bit sorry for Aaronson because it seems wherever he goes, there are other issues which are holding him back. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"They had a 3-0 win last week and he might be being made out to have had a bad performance as part of that. But to be honest, most of the players that played in that USA game at the weekend were poor. They beat Uzbekistan 3-0 and their man of the match was the goalkeeper. So that tells you where the USA are right now. I feel a little bit for Aaronson because everywhere he goes, there seems to be other issues holding him back."

Shortly after the game against Uzbekistan, Aaronson came off the bench to score for USA against Oman, who are ranked 73rd in the FIFA rankings.

Will Aaronson come good for Leeds?

Although it's not worked out for Aaronson so far at Union Berlin, it's still early in the season. Unless Leeds gain promotion this campaign, it seems almost impossible for Aaronson to return to Elland Road and become a regular. The reality is, the former Philadelphia Union star hasn't continued the form he produced during his time at Salzburg.

Brenden Aaronson - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Union Berlin 3 0 0 2 (To make a red) 1 Leeds United 40 1 3 2 0 RB Salzburg 66 13 15 1 0 Philadelphia Union 57 7 6 3 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

If Leeds can manage to recoup the £25m they paid for him last summer, then it would be some excellent business. However, it won't be easy, and it certainly seems like his career at Leeds could be over already.