Leeds United attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson is unlikely to have a future at Elland Road, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints that the star needs to find a different environment.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with helping the Whites achieve an immediate return back to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season following their relegation last term.

Leeds are well in the race for promotion from the Championship and hope they can sustain their impressive form until the end of the campaign as they close in on the top-flight. Aaronson has spent the campaign on loan at Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin after failing to make a positive impression in his debut season in Yorkshire.

Aaronson’s unsuccessful first season at Leeds

Leeds confirmed the arrival of Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg in June 2022, signing for a fee of close to £25m. The 23-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year contract, keeping him tied to the Elland Road outfit until the summer of 2027.

Aaronson played a starring role in his Leeds debut in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 6th August 2022 and looked set for a bright future in Yorkshire. A goal in the Whites’ next home game, a 3-0 triumph over Chelsea, could have been the launchpad for a successful 2022/23 season at Elland Road.

However, Aaronson would register just two assists thereon as Leeds succumbed to relegation from the Premier League. The United States international wasn’t helped by the club’s constant switching of managers. Javi Gracia replaced Jesse Marsch in February 2023 before he was swapped for the experienced Sam Allardyce at the end of the campaign.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, Aaronson left Leeds to join Union Berlin on loan for the 2023/24 season. In December 2023, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the former Salzburg star’s form had ‘fallen off a cliff’ in the previous 12 months and would need to win over the Leeds fanbase if he returned. However, the journalist also hinted that winning over the Elland Road faithful would only take ‘one or two’ good performances.

Aaronson’s return to Leeds looks unlikely after failing to hit the ground running at Union Berlin this term. The Medford-born star only scored his first goal of the campaign in a 1-0 win at Hoffenheim on 17th February after failing to hit the back or register an assist in his first 25 appearances throughout the season. Meanwhile, Leeds have launched themselves into an automatic promotion race from the Championship, having been demoted from the Premier League last term.

Brenden Aaronson - stats vs current Union Berlin Bundesliga squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.15 21st Goals 1 =5th Shots per game 0.2 17th Pass success rate 79.3% 8th Key passes per game 0.4 =10th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-02-24

Dean Jones - Aaronson’s move to Leeds ‘didn’t work out at all’

Jones doesn’t see a way back for Aaronson at Leeds, even in a different setup to the one he was involved with during the 2022/23 season. The journalist insists the American is a good player but may need to change environments. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't really see much way back for Aaronson at Leeds. It is a different setup now, but he had a terrible year last term, and it still seems he just needs to find an environment that suits him. He's a good player, and I thought when Leeds signed him that he would do well. It didn't work out at all, especially towards the back end of last season.”

Leeds transfer news, including Crysencio Summerville future verdict

Farke hopes that his Leeds side will focus on securing promotion to the Premier League rather than worrying about off-field transfer rumours. The Whites hierarchy must prepare for all eventualities before next term, with the club unsure whether they’ll be plying their trade in the top flight or the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are monitoring the progress of Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (20th February) that Summerville could leave Elland Road if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League. However, the former CBS reporter also suggested that the 22-year-old has been loyal to Leeds and would likely remain with the side if they achieved promotion from the Championship.

Meanwhile, Farke has sent a public message to the club’s current owners, 49ers Enterprises, saying that Leeds must spend in the market to survive in the Premier League, if they are eventually promoted to the promised land. The former Norwich City manager harked back to his time at Carrow Road where, despite winning the Championship title in the 2018/19 season, the Canaries finished bottom of the top flight the following campaign and immediately found themselves back in the second tier.