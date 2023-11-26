Highlights Leeds defender Maximilian Wober recently made some comments that has rubbed the supporters up the wrong way.

The Austrian star quickly departed after Leeds were relegated, but he's certainly not the only one.

Wober's future at Leeds is uncertain, but if they get promoted, there's a chance he could return as a regular starter, and Daniel Farke may be tempted to add him to the squad.

Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober left the Yorkshire club on loan during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he will need to win fans over amid recent comments made by the 25-year-old.

Wober moved on loan to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer after Leeds were relegated to the Championship. The Austrian defender only joined the Whites earlier in the year, signing on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg during the January transfer window for a fee of around £11m, as per Sky Sports.

Clearly, Wober wasn't interested in playing in the second tier of English football and quickly searched for a move back to the highest level. The Monchengladbach defender is now playing regularly in the Bundesliga, starting every league game so far this season.

Wober has recently spoken about Leeds United

Under Daniel Farke this season, Leeds are enjoying an impressive run of form after a slow start. The Yorkshire club are closing in on Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who both stormed ahead at the top of the Championship. The Whites now have an outside chance of finishing in the promotion places and should comfortably achieve a playoff place at the very least.

Despite departing on loan in the summer, Wober has recently spoken about Leeds and the experience he's had playing in different leagues and countries...

“Regardless of whether it was a bit of Spanish from Sevilla or the fact that I explored the south of Spain. I played incredible games there, just like in England. I don’t want to miss any of my stations. Leeds are doing very well. They play really cool football, it’s fun to watch. If they keep going like this, everything looks like they’ll be promoted. Then the whole thing isn’t really in my hands.”

It's unclear whether Wober will have a future at Elland Road or not, but the supporters might not be happy with how quickly he jumped ship after the club were relegated. Some players stayed and are now fighting to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, while others couldn't head through the exit door any quicker.

After Wober had made comments about the club earlier in November, some Leeds supporters took to social media platform 'X' to express their feelings towards the Austrian defender. One fan suggests that Wober had previously 'let the club down' and Farke should 'just get rid, whilst another supporter suggested that he had already 'made his bed'.

Dean Jones verdict

If Leeds secure promotion back to the Premier League, then there's every chance Farke will be considering welcoming Wober back into the side due to the fact that he's playing regularly in a top league. Monchengladbach don't have an option to purchase Wober on a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell, so he's going to be returning to Elland Road in the summer, whether that be temporarily or not.

Jones has suggested that Wober will have to win the fans over in order to return and become a regular at Leeds. The journalist has also addressed Wober's recent comments but has reiterated that Leeds only want players who are determined to be a part of the project at Elland Road, with some people still sceptical about the Austrian defender. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Max Wober has to win those fans over if he's going to actually work his way back into the setup. He's right, it has been fun, Leeds are having fun again. On the pitch, they're starting to turn a corner. They're starting to think actually, they can get back to the Premier League. But in order to get there, they only want people that are really determined to be part of the project. And I think some people still be sceptical about Wober, but it's up to him."

There could be no way back for many of Daniel Farke's players

Farke is managing to build something at Leeds despite losing a host of players during the summer transfer window. Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Robin Koch are just a few of those who quickly took advantage of being able to leave on loan after Leeds' relegation.

The German manager will want everyone pulling in the same direction and committed to the cause, so there is bound to be a bit of hostility towards those who weren't willing to stick around. Those who departed will certainly need to also be winning the fans over if they want a future at Elland Road.