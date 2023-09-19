Highlights Leeds United have had a mixed start to the season but have started to find their rhythm with an impressive three-goal victory over Millwall.

Leeds United have been dealt a major blow ahead of their game against Hull City on Wednesday, but presenter Joe Wainman has shared a more positive outlook on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club travel to Hull City on Wednesday night as they look to build on their mixed start to the season.

Leeds United news - Latest

Daniel Farke will be relatively pleased with the start his side have made this campaign after his squad was overhauled during the summer transfer window. Key players such as Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, and Marc Roca all departed, forcing Leeds to bring in new recruits who would need time to settle in. After picking up just one point in their opening two games, Leeds are unbeaten in the league since and things started to click in their recent three-goal demolition of Millwall.

Up next for the Whites is a trip to Hull on Wednesday, and Farke has insisted that he's going to avoid making wholesale changes after an impressive victory at the weekend...

"When there is a quick turnaround there are some question marks as there are always knocks and bruises. We have a lot of quality and a lot of players who are pushing. I am not too concerned about the turnaround but we have to keep in mind the complete picture because players came back from international duty and there is lots of travelling and sometimes many minutes. Right now we have a busy week with three games in six days, but in general I am not a friend of rotating too much because there's breaks in the rhythm a little bit. But I am always thinking about one, two, three positions. We definitely won't change the whole 11 players."

Although the transfer window has now been closed, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds could look to use the free-agent market to sign a new full-back, or they will be praying that their current crop of players stay fit. As per BBC, Djed Spence was recently ruled out for eight weeks due to a knee injury, and Sam Byram, who predominantly plays on the right-hand side of defence, has been utilised at left-back at times this season.

It's a massive blow for the player - Joe Wainman

Although losing a player of Spence's ability is certainly not ideal, the Tottenham Hotspur loanee is yet to start a league game this campaign and has featured just once. Farke may have been looking forward to getting Spence more involved in his squad over the next few weeks, but he's going to have to deal without the 23-year-old.

Wainman has suggested that it's a massive blow for Spence to be ruled out for a significant period so soon after making the move to Elland Road. However, the presenter adds that the England youth international has barely featured for the club this term, and they've had a steady start without him in the side. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Yeah. I guess it's a massive blow for the player, but just like for Leeds United's perspective, I think he's showed in a 20 minute spell when he came on against Sheffield Wednesday what he can do. We know what he can do from his time at Nottingham Forest of course. I think he's a full-back that should be above this level, a bit like Joe Rodon personally, but it just didn't work out for them at Spurs. And it is a big blow but the angle I've took is look, we've only seen him for 20 minutes, and we've got through six games without him."

Spence originally signed for Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £20m after an impressive spell in the Championship, as per Sky Sports, so there's no doubt he's an immense talent, it just didn't work out for him at Hotspur Way - he's certainly not the only one.

Will Leeds miss Djed Spence?

Considering he's barely played for them this season, then they might not miss him as such, but there's no doubt they'd be a better team with him than without him. The young right-back was exceptional in the Championship and would likely be a guaranteed starter if fit.

Championship Career Stats Djed Spence Luke Ayling Sam Byram Starts 80 219 132 Goals (Per 90) 0.05 0.04 0.07 Assists (Per 90) 0.05 0.10 0.06 Crosses (Per 90) 2.26 1.76 1.14 Carries Into Penalty Area (Per 90) 0.92 0.21 0.19 Stats according to FBref

The likes of Byram and Ayling are possibly safer options for Farke due to their experience, but if the Leeds boss wants an exciting talent causing problems in the opposition half, then Spence could be his man when he returns from injury.