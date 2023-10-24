Highlights Since dropping into the Championship, Leeds United have been forced to sell some of their top talents

There is a fear that if Leeds don't get promoted back into the Premier League, they might have to cash in on more of their best players

From established starters to promising academy stars, a number of big stars are at risk of being sold by the Elland Road outfit

Leeds United have endured a bumpy couple of years. From promotion into the Premier League in 2019/20, to relegation back down to the Championship just three seasons later, it's been a tumultuous ride for the Whites faithful.

With that yo-yo-ing between the two divisions, Leeds have been forced to sell some of their biggest names and best players. One of the heroes of the Championship-winning campaign was Jack Harrison, but a clause in his contract allowed him to leave Leeds if they were relegated, with the winger joining Everton on loan during the recent summer transfer window. Elsewhere, the one-time record signing Rodrigo - who arrived as part of a £26 million deal from Valencia back in August 2020 - also departed this summer, joining Qatari side Al Rayyan for a pitiful £3 million.

A frustrating position to find themselves in, the biggest fear now among the Leeds fanbase is that should the club fail to secure an immediate return to the top flight, more of their top talents will decide to leave the club too. Something they'll no doubt be looking to avoid, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of three Leeds players who could be next in line for a shock Elland Road exit in the coming transfer windows.

3 Illan Meslier

In truth, it's somewhat of a miracle that Illan Meslier hasn't already left Leeds, with speculation rife around his future following the West Yorkshire outfit's demotion into the second tier.

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT back in July that Meslier was 'likely to leave' the club before the window slammed shut in September. Of course, that scenario didn't play out, with the shot-stopper remaining on the books at Elland Road beyond the cut-off point.

However, failing to secure a move doesn't look as if it's impacted Meslier too much, as the Frenchman started all 11 of Leeds' opening Championship fixtures. It comes after the former Lorient man was dropped at the back end of last season by Sam Allardyce, who favoured Joel Robles for his four Premier League matches in charge.

Regarded as a bizarre decision at the time, not least because Meslier's attributes were significantly superior to Robles', given the former's tag as one of the best young goalkeepers in European football. According to FBref statistics, Meslier ranks in the top 25 per cent of players in his position for the fewest goals against per 90 minutes, while he also sits inside the top five per cent for the highest number of touches per game. And it's for that exact reason that it looks almost impossible for Leeds to keep hold of Meslier, should they remain in the Championship long-term.

There have been whispers of Chelsea taking a look as Meslier in the past, with the former French under-21 international publically stating it would be 'difficult' to turn down the opportunity to sign for a big team like that. For that reason, it could be in both Meslier and Leeds' interest to earn promotion at the first time of asking this season.

2 Archie Gray

Leeds runs through Archie Gray's blood, quite literally. Archie is one of four members of the Gray family who have pulled on the Leeds shirt, with his father, Andy Gray, having played for the club in the mid-1990s and 2000s. Before that, Frank Gray played close to 200 times for the club, while Archie's great uncle, Eddie Gray, notched up 330 appearances.

Fast-forward back to the present day and Archie, the current Leeds starlet, is making waves for the Elland Road outfit. Fast-tracked from the academy, the teenage sensation has been ever-present under Daniel Farke since the former Norwich City boss took over at the beginning of the campaign.

An England under-19 international, Gray is a dynamic midfielder capable of dribbling beyond defenders and scoring various types of goals, be that inside the penalty box or from range. Benefiting from a low centre of gravity, the 17-year-old is a tricky customer to get the ball off and has been a shining star for Leeds since they dropped into the Championship.

Keeping hold of the academy graduate could prove a difficult task though, with clubs said to be sniffing around the Durham-born star already. It's claimed that if Leeds miss out on promotion this season, they might be forced to cash in on their prized asset, with Premier League outfits Everton and Crystal Palace both rumoured to be taking a keen interest in Gray's services.

1 Patrick Bamford

It's easy to forget just how potent Patrick Bamford was during Leeds' first season back in the Premier League, with the striker netting 17 goals during the 2020/21 campaign. Leeds finished ninth that season, with the West Yorkshire side finishing an agonising six points off the European positions.

Bamford's performances that season earned him an England call-up, but his performances in the following campaigns wouldn't reach the same heights. A return of just two goals from nine Premier League appearances came during an injury-impacted 2021/22 campaign, before a slight improvement of four goals in 28 matches the season Leeds got relegated.

There had been murmurs that Bamford might've been let go following relegation, but the former Middlesbrough loanee stuck about after deadline day. But in the early part of the campaign, injuries would once again hamper Bamford's game time, as the Grantham-born star featured just three times in the opening 11 league fixtures.

A failure to stay fit could prove detrimental to Bamford's Leeds career, with the striker no longer able to be relied on to score goals by the club. Add into the mix the fact that Bamford has just under three years left to run on his contract, which is currently worth a reported £70,000 per week, and it's easy to see why Leeds might decide to cash in while they can.

It's safe to say a big couple of months await for Bamford, and if the Nottingham Forest academy product can't find his shooting boots, he might be forced out of the club altogether.