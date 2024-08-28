Leeds United have opened talks over a summer move for Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, Sky Sports journalist Tim Thornton has reported.

The Whites are looking to add a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on Friday and have identified Tanaka as their priority target in the final week of business.

Leeds have already had bids for Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer and Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic rejected in this transfer window and seem to have shifted their focus onto Tanaka.

The Elland Road outfit are yet to welcome a blockbuster signing this summer, despite raking in around £137million with the sales of some of Daniel Farke’s key players, including Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, and Glen Kamara.

Leeds have had a fairly quiet window so far, with Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell arriving, while Tottenham forward Manor Solomon became the latest addition to Farke’s squad this week.

The Israel international put pen to paper on a season-long loan and looks to bounce back after an injury-hit season – Solomon has not played competitively for Spurs since September 2023.

Whites Eye Ao Tanaka Deal

To replace Glen Kamara at Elland Road

An admirer of Tanaka, Farke aims to bring in the Japanese international as a replacement for Glen Kamara, who joined Rennes last month on a four-year deal.

Tanaka is understood to have a release clause of £2.65million and could be a costlier option compared to Hamer and Ljubicic, who were both linked with moves to Elland Road earlier in the window.

The central midfielder impressed in Germany’s second tier last season, scoring seven goals and adding four assists, helping Dusseldorf finish third in the table.

Hailed as an ‘impressive’ midfielder, Tanaka has been previously compared to Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham for his style of play and versatility in the middle of the park.

Ao Tanaka Fortuna Dusseldorf Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 30 7 4 Bundesliga Playoffs 2 0 0 DFB-Pokal 4 1 0

Just like the England star, the 25-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder who effectively contributes in attack, with 12 goal involvements across all competitions last season for Dusseldorf.

A close friend of Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma, Tanaka has 27 caps for his country and was an important member of the Japanese squad in the 2022 World Cup.

Leeds ‘Lead Race’ for Max Aarons

Bournemouth defender expected to leave

Leeds United have emerged as favourites to acquire Bournemouth defender Max Aarons before the transfer deadline, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites are thought to be leading the race to sign Aarons, who could soon reunite with Farke following their impressive seasons at Norwich City, which included two Premier League promotions.

The 24-year-old appears to be up for sale just 12 months after joining the Cherries, and Leeds are now ‘confident’ of striking a deal for Aarons ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The English defender endured an injury-hit campaign in his first season with Bournemouth, making just 13 starts in the Premier League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.