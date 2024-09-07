Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth believes Leeds United owners, the 49ers, are not fulfilling a promise to the fans if they don’t explain the failure to sign a number 10 in the summer transfer window.

It was a busy summer for the Championship club as they lost a handful of key players for significant money. Midfielder Archie Gray, and forwards Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville were among those to depart for the Premier League.

In terms of incomings, the most significant additions were central defender Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur, and winger Largie Ramazani UD Almeria. However, despite manager Daniel Farke making it clear he wanted a new number 10 through the door, one did not arrive before the transfer deadline last month.

Leeds United owners ‘not fulfilling promise’

The club did not sign a No.10 in the summer

United and Farke’s rebuild was forced to go ahead without a marquee signing of a no.10 through the door, and they currently sit fourth in the standings during the international break with two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

A £13million bid for Gustavo Hamer was rejected by Sheffield United, while a move for Roland Sallai went to the wire but ultimately didn't get over the line.

Speaking on the Yorkshire Evening Post’s ‘Inside Elland Road’ podcast, Smyth called for the club and the ownership to fulfil the promise of transparency, and explain some of the decisions made during the transfer window.

He said:

“If you’re asking supporters to read the accounts and draw their own summations and conclusions, I don’t think it’s quite the transparency that we were led to believe was the desire of the 49ers. I think it could do with somebody coming out and saying whatever the case was. “Were there targets that you as a club thought would be adequate and Daniel [Farke] passed up the opportunity? Were there targets that you were both aligned on, both the club and Daniel, but you couldn’t do it because of profit and sustainability? Were there targets that you were all aligned on, but in the end, they decided they didn’t want to play in the Championship? What was the case? Because we know the manager wanted one.”

Leeds United ‘Want’ Premier League star

Philip Billing is also attracting interest from Turkey

Elsewhere, while he may not be the no.10 Farke wanted, reports in Turkey indicate United hold a serious interest in Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing. According to outlet Gune Bakis, both Trabzonspor and Galatasaray hold an interest in the 28-year-old.

The article goes on to state Bournemouth are eager to keep a hold of Billing, while Leeds United are also keen on the player and have made serious offers. The Danish international signed a contract extension with the south coast club 12 months ago, and remains under contract until 2027.

Philip Billing career stats for Bournemouth in all competitions Stat: Appearances 192 Goals 31 Assists 20 Minutes played 13,523

Billing began his career in his homeland of Denmark, before he joined Huddersfield Town’s youth set-up in 2013. He made the step up to the first time a couple of years later, and completed a move to Bournemouth in 2019, where he has gone on to make just shy of 200 appearances across all competitions in five years.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.