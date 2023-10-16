Highlights Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is no longer a "shoo-in" at Elland Road

The 30-year-old's recent form has been inconsistent, with reduced minutes and injuries affecting his performance.

Joel Piroe's signing for Daniel Farke's side pushes Bamford further down the pecking order.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is no longer a shoo-in to start at Elland Road, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on how the centre-forward can return to the side’s starting XI.

Head coach Daniel Farke hopes to secure the Whites’ immediate return to the Premier League.

Latest news

Bamford has endured a difficult time at Elland Road in recent seasons. The striker had established himself as Leeds’ most consistent player on their return to the Premier League during the 2020/21 campaign.

The 30-year-old bagged 17 goals and provided eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances as the Whites finished ninth in the top flight. That form earned the experienced attacker his first England cap in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Andorra in September 2021.

But Bamford has found life challenging over the previous two years. An inconsistent run in the team, followed by successive injuries led to reduced minutes and a lack of form. Over the following two campaigns, Bamford only managed six Premier League goals and four assists as Leeds battled off relegation in 2021/22 before succumbing to demotion to the Championship last term.

Returning to the second tier offered the chance to return to form and get some minutes under his belt. But injury means the former Premier League star has made just three appearances.

Leeds’ £12m signing of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe during the summer has pushed Bamford down the pecking order in Farke’s squad. Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds won’t care about Piroe’s lack of involvement in games while he keeps scoring. The Dutchman has hit the ground running at Elland Road, representing bad news for Bamford’s chances of becoming a first-team regular.

The Whites have endured a mixed return to the Championship, but a recent upturn in form leaves them sitting in the play-offs during the season’s second international break. Therefore, Farke is unlikely to call upon Bamford’s services over Piroe at the time of writing, hinting the former Chelsea academy star may have to assess his options heading into the winter transfer window.

Patrick Bamford - season-by-season stats with Leeds Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2018-19 25 10 2 3 2019-20 47 16 4 3 2020-21 38 17 8 3 2021-22 11 2 3 1 2022-23 32 9 4 3 2023-24 3 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes it’s good that Bamford is no longer a “shoo-in” as it represents positive competition for places at Elland Road. The journalist suggests the one-cap former England international may need the motivation of being out of the side to see an upturn in his form. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s good to have competition for places. It's probably good that Bamford isn't the shoo-in he once was. I think it’s important that Leeds aren't in that situation anymore because it doesn't seem to benefit them. Bamford can be a bit of either a streaky player or an inconsistent player. He might even need the motivation of winning his place back to go on a good goal-scoring run. He's done well for Leeds in previous seasons, but he must return to a time when he's hitting the net consistently. But they've got a level of competition up front that should bode well.”

Leeds transfer news

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds could sign a former transfer target during the winter transfer window. The Whites were linked with a move for Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner in January, hoping to aid their Premier League survival chances.

Wagner remained with the Major League Soccer club but is ‘likely’ to leave the North American outfit after talks over a new contract failed to reach a positive conclusion.

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has recently revealed that Leeds are unlikely to restart fresh talks over a new deal with captain Liam Cooper. The centre-back has been the subject of lower-league Saudi interest, which could pique his interest heading into the latter stages of the 32-year-old’s career.

What next for Leeds?

Leeds return to action after the international break on Saturday, when they visit Farke’s former club Norwich City. The German head coach helped the Canaries win the Championship twice and hopes another happy day is in store at Carrow Road.

The Whites make the midweek trip to Stoke City on 25th October, hoping to take the points in Staffordshire. A Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town at Elland Road rounds off the month on 28th October before Leeds travel south to the East Midlands to take on Leicester City in a battle between two sides who were in the Premier League last term.

Plymouth Argyle arrive at Elland Road on 11th November before the campaign breaks for the season’s third international break.

